Expect a slap in the chips as potato price hike looms
Refilwe Moloto spoke to Thabile Nkunjana, an agricultural economist at the National Agricultural Marketing Council about the expected impact of a potato tariff hike.
- The South African International Trade Administration Commission has slapped major European exporters with steep import duties.
- The world's biggest suppliers, Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium, will be hit with tariff hikes of 181%, 104% and 23%, respectively.
Whether you're buying frozen chips at the store, fries at your favourite fast food outlet, or some slap chips at your nearest fishery, prepare for a shock to your pocket.
Recently imposed import duties for the world's biggest suppliers, Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium could mean the countries could find alternative markets to sell their frozen chips.
Nkunjana said that the move is aimed at protecting the domestic market.
The main issue around this has been the dumping of frozen potatoes that are relatively cheaper to what local producers are supplying, and it has a negative effect on domestic producers because it means they cannot have fair competition.Thabile Nkunjana, agricultural economist - National Agricultural Marketing Council
So, exactly how long until we see the tariff duties passed on to consumers?
It depends but there's generally a procedure that needs to be followed. There's what's called a subsidy review... so these can take some few months... they need to get information on the countries involved and the players.Thabile Nkunjana, agricultural economist - National Agricultural Marketing Council
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_9030210_french-fries.html?vti=lszxskj4fmqn2ivb2x-1-59
