How technology is changing the experience of parkgoers
Refilwe Moloto spoke to the managing director at Have You Heard, Kirsty Bisset, about parks using apps to enhance guests' experience across the world.
Many parks have incorporated the digital component because people are becoming accustomed to engaging content and activities digitally.
An example of this is Disney's introduction of the Genie app where the Genie from Aladdin helps to guide parkgoers and allows them to book rides digitally as well as order them food.
These apps work to enhance the experience of users by removing some of the frustrations that come from visiting large parks by providing them with information on the park, and how to navigate it.
This while they are given the tool to make their experiences convenient.
Moreover, it helps to ensure that visitors return to entertainment facilities.
What these apps are doing is taking that frustration away, taking that feeling away of 'oh my gosh, this is so big. How do I get around? How do I order? How many people are there?' and it's kind of removing all of those barriers.Kirsty Bissett, managing director - Have You Heard
