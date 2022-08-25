Hope for a safer CBD as 100 extra law enforcement cops deployed by CoCT
- The deployment will give the City a 24-hour policing presence in the Cape Town CBD.
- The law enforcement officers have been on active duty since 1 July.
There are 100 extra law enforcement foot soldiers on the beat in the CBD.
The City of Cape Town has used some of its R5.4 billion safety budget to deploy the officers in the heart of the City.
The officers have been on active duty since 1 July.
"The rise in petty and violent crime in the CBD has left people feeling vulnerable," said Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.
The Mayor added that the City has taken it upon itself to 'fill the gaps' left by diminishing SAPS resources.
That is why we took the decision to budget for an unprecedented law enforcement deployment of 100 new officers to the CBD alone.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor - City of Cape Town
Hill-Lewis claims the impact of the officers is already being felt by visitors to the CBD.
We want the CBD to be a place where everyone can feel safe walking to and from the bus stop or the train station, and where women feel safe visiting restaurants and bars at night.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor - City of Cape Town
The Cape Town Central policing precinct recorded increases in a number of crime categories in the latest quarterly statistics to June 2022.
The statistics are of concern, and illuminate the importance of this CBD deployment says the Mayor.
RELATED:Informal settlements will be around for 'foreseeable future' - CoCT
Source : City of Cape Town
