16% of SA supports trophy hunting, a decline from 34% in 2018
- In 2018, 34% of South Africans surveyed said they supported trophy hunting but in a recent poll by the Humane Society International, that number has dropped to 16% - Earlier this month a survey showed 84% of tourists to SA were opposed to trophy hunting
On 10 August, World Lion Day, a study on trophy hunting in South Africa revealed that 84% of international tourists wanted the South African government to ban trophy hunting.
According to the World Animal Protection poll, of the 10,900 people surveyed, the vast majority were opposed to the practice.
Now a separate poll by global animal protection organisation the Humane Society International, which was carried out by IPSOS, has revealed that 16% of South Africans continue to support trophy hunting.
Similarly, 17% are not opposed to canned lion hunting.
Despite the concern for animal rights groups, the figures do show a considerable decline in local support for these practices compared to four years ago.
In 2018, 34% and 31% of South Africans supported trophy and canned lion hunting respectively.
Interestingly, opposition for both groups was its highest among locals in 2020, when just 12% and 10 % of the people were in support.
Regionally, the greatest support for canned and trophy hunting came from the Western Cape and Limpopo, while the greatest opposition was felt in KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga.
You can read the full report here
RELATED: Why is SA still allowing trophy hunting?
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_111505451_african-lion-in-kruger-national-park-south-africa-specie-panthera-leo-family-of-felidae.html
More from Local
Barbs Wire: Facebook algorithm carnage and Monaco's Ferrari crash
The bug happened on Wednesday, 24 August 2022, and it has taken the social media giant three hours to fix it.Read More
Passengers flee for their lives as petrol bombs are hurled at Golden Arrow buses
Nyanga resembled a war zone on Thursday as passenger buses, municipal trucks, and private vehicles came under attack.Read More
Jazzart, Cape's oldest contemporary dance company, to hold auditions
The company is famed for its socially-aware dance productions and three-year training programme for which they are holding auditions.Read More
SAMA urges Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba to put HPCSA ethics code first
The South African Medical Association (SAMA) said the ward is not the place to address political issues.Read More
Why SA needs to focus on renewable energy generation and not Eskom 2.0
Suggestions that South Africa needs another state-owned energy generation provider have been argued to be unnecessary by the Centre for Renewable and Sustainable Energy Studies.Read More
Will those who failed Babita Deokaran get a reckoning?
Babita Deokaran paid the ultimate price for exposing corruption, but will those who failed her and plotted her murder pay?Read More
AfriForum's hate speech case against EFF dismissed
AfriForum went to court after members of the EFF sang Dubul'ibhunu, which translates to "Shoot the boer", outside the Senekal Magistrate's Court.Read More
Three Golden Arrow buses petrol-bombed in Nyanga
The bus company's Bronwen Dyke-Beyer told CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit that the attacks happened earlier on Thursday morning.Read More
Hope for a safer CBD as 100 extra law enforcement cops deployed by CoCT
The City was allocated a record R5,4 bn safety budget this financial year, which will help pay for the 'unprecedented' deployment.Read More