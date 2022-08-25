Why SA needs to focus on renewable energy generation and not Eskom 2.0





Refilwe Moloto speaks to Professor Sampson Mamphweli - from Stellenbosch University's Centre for Renewable and Sustainable Energy Studies about why the country does not need a second state-owned energy generation provider.

The process of getting an Eskom 2.0 would take the country another three to five years to get it going, says Mamphweli.

Instead, Mamphweli suggests that the country should focus on building renewable energy power plants which would take the country just as long but would provide South Africa with a more sustainable solution.

Mamphweli says that zones with the most renewable energy resources have the most projects around them - making the competitive renewable energy market via independent power producers (IPPs) in these zones larger.

As such, he suggests that government should focus on areas that may have fewer resources but still have enough grid capacity such as Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

We need to take away the competition. In other words, we can have a targeted renewable energy public procurement process that focuses on those provinces because we've got grid capacity there and we need generation capacity. Professor Sampson Mamphweli - Centre for Renewable and Sustainable Energy Studies at Stellenbosch University

