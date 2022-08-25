Jazzart, Cape's oldest contemporary dance company, to hold auditions





Every three years, Jazzart Dance Theatre holds auditions for their full-time three-year training programme and the auditions for dancers wanting to join in 2023 will take place this September.

Established in 1973, Jazzart is acknowledged as South Africa’s oldest contemporary dance theatre company.

Throughout the years, those passing through the studio doors have had a powerful influence on the development of dance in South Africa.

Their uniquely South African dance philosophy is rooted in the diversity of the culture and traditions of the country and they use dance as a transformative tool to interrogate social awareness and cultural inclusiveness.

Jazzart's three-year Artistic Development Programme gives young people the opportunity to be trained in contemporary dance in a way that will enable them to carve careers out of it.

For more information, check out the post below. You can also find out more about Jazzart HERE.

