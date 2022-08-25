SAMA urges Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba to put HPCSA ethics code first





Lester Kiewit spoke to SAMA spokesperson Dr Edward Ngwenya about the MEC's recent comments.

FILE: Limpopo Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba. Picture: Limpopo Department of Health (Bophelo)/Facebook.

Ngwenya urges Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba to uphold the ethics of the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA).

This follows a widely-circulated video of Ramathuba telling a Zimbabwean patient to seek medical attention from Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa's government instead.

Opposition parties - Democratic Alliance (DA) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have since called for her removal from office.

Ngwenya added that the ward is not the place to address those issues.

He explained that the MEC's influential position actually enables her to affect the national and provincial budget, therefore she should channel her efforts through relevant platforms.

Our duty is act and serve the patient that is there. Dr Edward Ngwenya, SAMA spokesperson

I’m a plastic surgeon and I’ve been involved in situations where I’ve had criminals, someone who’s raped, who was gunned down by police while trying to escape coming in front of me… I assist the patient in front of me. Dr Edward Ngwenya, SAMA spokesperson

