Russian missiles on train station kills 22 on Ukraine's Independence Day





Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Russia fired missiles into a train station in the Ukrainian town of Chaplyne on Wednesday, killing at least 22 people, including an 11-year-old boy.

Earlier in the war, a Russian rocket strike on a train station in Kramatorsk killed at least 50 people.

Ukraine celebrated its Independence Day on Wednesday.

The country banned the usual festivities over fears that Russia would target civilian gatherings.

Russia has repeatedly targeted civilian homes and infrastructure in the six months since the start of the war.

© radowitz/123rf.com

RELATED: Independence Day: Ukraine braces for Russian pummeling as 'Putin likes a date'

All this happened as President Volodymyr Zelensky was in the middle of a UN Security Council meeting… Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

The talk that comes out of Moscow [not targeting civilians] is nonsense… Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Gilchrist - scroll up to listen.