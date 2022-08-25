Three Golden Arrow buses petrol-bombed in Nyanga
CAPE TOWN - Golden Arrow has confirmed three of its buses have been petrol bombed in Nyanga.
The bus company's Bronwen Dyke-Beyer told CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit that the attacks happened earlier on Thursday morning.
"A little while ago on Govan Mbeki and Ems Drive, three of our buses were targeted and attacked with petrol bombs. Fortunately, our drivers managed to get our buses to safety and clear the passengers before the buses burnt out but we've lost three buses," Dyke-Beyer said.
Dyke-Beyer says it's not clear why this was unfolding.
"We don't know what exactly is happening in Nyanga. Emergency services and public order policing are on their way. No injuries have been reported," Dyke-Beyer said.
#sapsWC Public Order Police, supported by Nyanga #SAPS and Metro Police are currently monitoring a situation in Nyanga area where several buses and vehicles were set alight. SAPS deployment will remain in the area until calm has been restored. NP pic.twitter.com/JydfgGcUzb— SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) August 25, 2022
This article first appeared on EWN : Three Golden Arrow buses petrol-bombed in Nyanga
