Will those who failed Babita Deokaran get a reckoning?
Refilwe Moloto spoke to Jeff Wicks, News24 investigative journalist about the web of greed and power that led to Babita Deokaran's murder.
- Babita Deokaran was shot dead outside her home in Johannesburg on 23 August 2021
- At the time she was a key witness during a Special Investigating Unit probe into corruption in the Gauteng province's procurement of COVID-19 PPE
- A News24 investigation later revealed that she had also raised red flags about a suspicious trail of payments from Thembisa Hospital to shell corporations
A single mother who put her life on the line by refusing to back down in the face of threats when she lifted the lid on corruption.
A heroine.
These are the words used to describe the late Gauteng Health Department official, Babita Deokaran.
Even the president and fellow civil servants sang her praises.
But what has the government done to ensure those who plotted her assassination are behind bars?
And what happened to her warning her seniors that something was amiss at the Tembisa Hospital after she flagged several suspicious payments worth tens of millions of rand?
Not so much, said Wicks.
After painstakingly pouring over thousands of emails and Whatsapp conversations with colleagues, Wicks investigated and wrote a series of exposés on just how certain individuals created shell companies to bill the Tembisa hospital.
None of the companies had premises, staff or even websites.
The hospital was even billed for children's skinny jeans.
Wicks said Deokoran warned one of her seniors that she feared for her life and was told her concern would be bumped up the chain of command.
It turned out to be a lie. And once she was gunned down, the investigation into Tembisa hospital died too.
She died alone and without protection and any intention to investigate Tembisa hospital was cast aside.Jeff Wicks, investigative journalist - News24
After her death a randomised compliance audit was done, and most of the corruption that she uncovered was buried.
That tells you that there was very little will to carry out what she assessed for before her assassination.Jeff Wicks, investigative journalist - News24
It was only following the News24 exposé that Gauteng Premier, David Makhura, ordered a full forensic probe into the Tembisa hospital scandal.
The Special Investigating Unit is also on it.
So is the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority, as some of the dodgy contracts related to medical equipment that was not licensed.
In terms of legislation, if you want to sell medical equipment, you have to license it... and we know from our research so far this was not done...Jeff Wicks, investigative journalist - News24
It's been just over a year since her death. While those alleged to have carried out the killing are behind bars, those who ordered the hit have not yet seen the inside of a jail cell.
Whoever ordered this murder continues to walk free.Jeff Wicks, investigative journalist - News24
