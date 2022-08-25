Will those who failed Babita Deokaran get a reckoning?

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:07
Life Hacks - Style and Design
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Bianca Resnekov - Style and Design Contributor at CapeTalk
Today at 14:50
Music with Die Heuwels Fantasties
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Pierre Greeff
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 15:50
URC champions displaced from Cape Town Stadium for four home games
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Dobson - Western Province Coach at ...
Today at 16:05
South African children face porn addiction crisis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr. Antoinette Basson
Today at 16:20
Estate agents, lawyers and others face crackdown as SA tries to avoid greylist
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carol Paton - Editor-at-large at Fin24
Today at 17:05
The Progressive Health Forum says that the comments by Limpopo Health MEC are deeply offensive
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr. Aslam Dasoo
Today at 17:20
Resumption of fighting in Tigray
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Greg Mills - Director at Brenthurst Foundation
Today at 17:45
Mouse-Free Marion Fundraiser
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Liam Bebbington
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Barbs Wire: Facebook algorithm carnage and Monaco's Ferrari crash The bug happened on Wednesday, 24 August 2022, and it has taken the social media giant three hours to fix it. 25 August 2022 1:21 PM
Passengers flee for their lives as petrol bombs are hurled at Golden Arrow buses Nyanga resembled a war zone on Thursday as passenger buses, municipal trucks, and private vehicles came under attack. 25 August 2022 12:36 PM
Jazzart, Cape's oldest contemporary dance company, to hold auditions The company is famed for its socially-aware dance productions and three-year training programme for which they are holding auditio... 25 August 2022 11:25 AM
View all Local
YONELA DIKO: ANC at a crossroad - it is time to pass the baton to young people There is therefore no need to coddle the elders and try not to hurt their feelings. When the time for young leaders to take over,... 25 August 2022 1:49 PM
MANDY WIENER: Govt's hollow promises kill whistleblowers like Babita Deokaran There needs to be tangible change to the country’s legislation, and accountability for those who looted writes Mandy Wiener. 25 August 2022 5:13 AM
Midday Report Express: National shutdown sees friction between unions Delivered to you every afternoon. 24 August 2022 5:07 PM
View all Politics
[LISTEN] Nobody answers calls from unkown numbers anymore - do you? Do you avoid phone calls from unknown numbers like the plague? It's causing headaches for call centres and recruiters. 25 August 2022 12:47 PM
How technology is changing the experience of parkgoers A rising trend in the digital business space has been connected parks - which provide users with additional information for more i... 25 August 2022 9:43 AM
Expect a slap in the chips as potato price hike looms Prepare to pay more for fried chips in the coming months as steep duties hit our major suppliers. 25 August 2022 8:46 AM
View all Business
Consumers are advised to consider credit to sustain high cost of living Stats SA on Wednesday released the annual consumer price inflation that has reached a record 13-year high, as it rose to 7.8% in J... 25 August 2022 7:23 AM
'Disney+ SA's platform challenges blamed on ‘device compatibility’ issues Three months after the streaming platform was launched, subscribers are still experiencing a number of issues. 25 August 2022 6:48 AM
What you need to know about vaping vitamins and other supplements Aaron Scott, Associate Professor in Respiratory Science at The University of Birmingham, chatted to John Maytham about vaping. 24 August 2022 9:09 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town proud to host 2023 T20 Women’s World Cup The City of Cape Town has been named as one of the host cities for the upcoming T20 Women's World Cup. 24 August 2022 12:59 PM
False Bay RFC inches closer to clinching Super A league title This weekend marked the end of the long round-robin season in the Western province Super A divisions as the False Bay Rugby Footba... 22 August 2022 3:16 PM
Who gets your vote for the WC's Sport Legends Awards 2022? The Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport (DCAS) has called on the public to submit nominations for the 2022 Sport... 22 August 2022 2:15 PM
View all Sport
Miss England finalist wows judges with makeup-free appearance A 20-year-old Melisa Raouf relied on her natural beauty when she appeared at the Miss England semi-finals in London this week. 25 August 2022 12:53 PM
The best of British telly on BritBox - 'South Africans love our content mix' BritBox launched in South Africa a year ago and viewers are loving it says CEO Reemah Sakaan. 24 August 2022 7:12 PM
My Name Is Reeva: 'New series gives Reeva and other nameless victims a voice' This Women's Month, M-Net premieres a docuseries exploring the life of Reeva Steenkamp and the events which led to her death. 21 August 2022 4:50 PM
View all Entertainment
Miss England finalist wows judges with makeup-free appearance A 20-year-old Melisa Raouf relied on her natural beauty when she appeared at the Miss England semi-finals in London this week. 25 August 2022 12:53 PM
China suffers extreme drought amid worst heatwave on record The south of the country has recorded its most drawn-out and extreme heatwave since records began 60 years ago. 25 August 2022 11:36 AM
Russian missiles on train station kills 22 on Ukraine's Independence Day Russian violence reigned over civilians as Ukraine marked the 31st anniversary of its independence. 25 August 2022 10:17 AM
View all World
Angolan elections: 'A matter of continuity or a complete change' Former Portuguese colony Angola's elections for a new president and a new national executive got under way on Wednesday. 24 August 2022 2:32 PM
New US ambassador to SA commits to Ubuntu diplomacy Promoting education will be one of the key focus areas for the new US ambassador to South Africa. 24 August 2022 10:16 AM
Namibia says call to lift fresh produce import ban on SA is 'emotional' Namibia and Botswana have blocked imports of some fresh produce from South Africa 'to protect their own internal economies'. 23 August 2022 9:30 PM
View all Africa
Health Squared collapse: Council talking to other schemes re migrating members Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gives an update after the Health Squared medical scheme applied for voluntary liquidation. 24 August 2022 8:31 PM
[WATCH] Out!! Hippo takes the mickey out of a particular car insurer A clever advert for insurance comparison website Hippo might not please one insurance company... 23 August 2022 8:05 PM
Oil-rich, youthful Angola votes in its tightest election ever on Wednesday Angola’s youthful voters are threatening the MPLA’s half-a-century grip on power. 23 August 2022 3:26 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Will those who failed Babita Deokaran get a reckoning?

25 August 2022 11:11 AM
by Chantall Presence
Tags:
Gauteng Health Department
anti-corruption
Thembisa Hospital
Babita Deokaran

Babita Deokaran paid the ultimate price for exposing corruption, but will those who failed her and plotted her murder pay?

Refilwe Moloto spoke to Jeff Wicks, News24 investigative journalist about the web of greed and power that led to Babita Deokaran's murder.

  • Babita Deokaran was shot dead outside her home in Johannesburg on 23 August 2021
  • At the time she was a key witness during a Special Investigating Unit probe into corruption in the Gauteng province's procurement of COVID-19 PPE
  • A News24 investigation later revealed that she had also raised red flags about a suspicious trail of payments from Thembisa Hospital to shell corporations
FILE: Babita Deokaran. Picture: Keep The Energy/Facebook
FILE: Babita Deokaran. Picture: Keep The Energy/Facebook

A single mother who put her life on the line by refusing to back down in the face of threats when she lifted the lid on corruption.

A heroine.

These are the words used to describe the late Gauteng Health Department official, Babita Deokaran.

Even the president and fellow civil servants sang her praises.

But what has the government done to ensure those who plotted her assassination are behind bars?

And what happened to her warning her seniors that something was amiss at the Tembisa Hospital after she flagged several suspicious payments worth tens of millions of rand?

Not so much, said Wicks.

After painstakingly pouring over thousands of emails and Whatsapp conversations with colleagues, Wicks investigated and wrote a series of exposés on just how certain individuals created shell companies to bill the Tembisa hospital.

None of the companies had premises, staff or even websites.

The hospital was even billed for children's skinny jeans.

Wicks said Deokoran warned one of her seniors that she feared for her life and was told her concern would be bumped up the chain of command.

It turned out to be a lie. And once she was gunned down, the investigation into Tembisa hospital died too.

She died alone and without protection and any intention to investigate Tembisa hospital was cast aside.

Jeff Wicks, investigative journalist - News24

After her death a randomised compliance audit was done, and most of the corruption that she uncovered was buried.

That tells you that there was very little will to carry out what she assessed for before her assassination.

Jeff Wicks, investigative journalist - News24

It was only following the News24 exposé that Gauteng Premier, David Makhura, ordered a full forensic probe into the Tembisa hospital scandal.

The Special Investigating Unit is also on it.

So is the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority, as some of the dodgy contracts related to medical equipment that was not licensed.

In terms of legislation, if you want to sell medical equipment, you have to license it... and we know from our research so far this was not done...

Jeff Wicks, investigative journalist - News24

It's been just over a year since her death. While those alleged to have carried out the killing are behind bars, those who ordered the hit have not yet seen the inside of a jail cell.

Whoever ordered this murder continues to walk free.

Jeff Wicks, investigative journalist - News24



25 August 2022 11:11 AM
by Chantall Presence
Tags:
Gauteng Health Department
anti-corruption
Thembisa Hospital
Babita Deokaran

More from Local

Facebook. © burdun/123rf

Barbs Wire: Facebook algorithm carnage and Monaco's Ferrari crash

25 August 2022 1:21 PM

The bug happened on Wednesday, 24 August 2022, and it has taken the social media giant three hours to fix it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Passengers flee for their lives as petrol bombs are hurled at Golden Arrow buses

25 August 2022 12:36 PM

Nyanga resembled a war zone on Thursday as passenger buses, municipal trucks, and private vehicles came under attack.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: @jazzartdancetheatre and @ruthsmithcreates on Instagram

Jazzart, Cape's oldest contemporary dance company, to hold auditions

25 August 2022 11:25 AM

The company is famed for its socially-aware dance productions and three-year training programme for which they are holding auditions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Limpopo Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba. Picture: Limpopo Department of Health (Bophelo)/Facebook.

SAMA urges Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba to put HPCSA ethics code first

25 August 2022 11:25 AM

The South African Medical Association (SAMA) said the ward is not the place to address political issues.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© vencavolrab78/123rf.com

Why SA needs to focus on renewable energy generation and not Eskom 2.0

25 August 2022 11:12 AM

Suggestions that South Africa needs another state-owned energy generation provider have been argued to be unnecessary by the Centre for Renewable and Sustainable Energy Studies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFF leader Julius Malema testified in the civil case brought by the AfriForum in the Johannesburg High Court on 16 February 2022. Picture: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter.

AfriForum's hate speech case against EFF dismissed

25 August 2022 11:06 AM

AfriForum went to court after members of the EFF sang Dubul'ibhunu, which translates to "Shoot the boer", outside the Senekal Magistrate's Court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© utopia88/123rf.com

16% of SA supports trophy hunting, a decline from 34% in 2018

25 August 2022 10:30 AM

An IPSOS survey has revealed there is still support locally for both trophy hunting and canned lion hunting in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Three buses were petrol-bombed in Nyanga, Cape Town on 25 August 2022. Picture: Supplied

Three Golden Arrow buses petrol-bombed in Nyanga

25 August 2022 10:10 AM

The bus company's Bronwen Dyke-Beyer told CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit that the attacks happened earlier on Thursday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hope for a safer CBD as 100 extra law enforcement cops deployed by CoCT

25 August 2022 9:34 AM

The City was allocated a record R5,4 bn safety budget this financial year, which will help pay for the 'unprecedented' deployment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eeek! Slap chips are in short supply. © pixelbliss/123rf.com

Expect a slap in the chips as potato price hike looms

25 August 2022 8:46 AM

Prepare to pay more for fried chips in the coming months as steep duties hit our major suppliers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Miss England finalist wows judges with makeup-free appearance

World Entertainment

[LISTEN] Nobody answers calls from unkown numbers anymore - do you?

Business Lifestyle

Passengers flee for their lives as petrol bombs are hurled at Golden Arrow buses

Local

EWN Highlights

Parly looks to speed up Section 89 panel process into Ramaphosa's removal

25 August 2022 1:16 PM

Concerning that SGB where pupil died by suicide not part of probe, says chair

25 August 2022 1:11 PM

Tensions in Orlando East die down after police disperse crowd

25 August 2022 12:49 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA