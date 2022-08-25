China suffers extreme drought amid worst heatwave on record
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
Half of China is suffering from an extreme drought amid the hottest summer on record.
The intensity, scale and duration of the heatwave could make it one of the worst ever recorded anywhere in the world, according to the National Climate Centre.
Temperatures of 45 °Celsius have led to massive power cuts while the all-time low level of the Yangtze River is putting pressure on hydroelectricity plants.
RELATED: Europe suffering worst drought in at least 500 years – European Commission
A 600-year-old Buddhist stone carving has been exposed [by low water levels] …Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
In some parts of China, the drought has seen factories closed to save electricity, shops have reduced hours, air-cons switched off in offices, and Shanghai’s famous waterfront lights are switched off…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
Moloto interviewed Gilchrist - skip to 1:40.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_116456765_china-country-flag-symbol-painted-on-a-cracked-grungy-wall-concept-of-drought-hardship-no-rain-or-ec.html?vti=lhdq4exmfjk9pwoxpq-1-18
