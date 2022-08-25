AfriForum's hate speech case against EFF dismissed
JOHANNESBURG - AfriFroum has lost its hate speech case against the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) over the party’s use of "Shoot the boer".
The lobby group's case centred on some six instances between 2016 and 2019 in which the struggle song Dubul’ ibhunu, which translates to “Shoot the boer”, was used by members of the party, as well as by EFF leader Julius Malema himself, at rallies and the like.
The case went to trial in the Johannesburg High Court in June.
Judge Edwin Molahlehi delivered his ruling on Thursday morning.
BREAKING: Afriforum's hate speech case against the EFF over #DubulaiBhunu pr #KillTheBoer has been dismissed— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 25, 2022
Scenes of jubilation erupted outside the court, where a crowd of EFF supporters had gathered, following the ruling.
At trial, AfriForum’s Ernst Roets testified as an expert witness.
Judge Molahlehi said in his judgement, though, that the role of an expert witness was to assist the court and not to be partisan.
And he said that it was clear, even from the version of the lobby group, that Roets was disqualified from being an expert witness in this matter and didn’t meet the standard required of an expert witness.
The judge also found much of the evidence of AfriForum's other witnesses not to have been of assistance to the court and, moreover, that the group hadn’t been able to show that the EFF had contravened the Equality Act.
When it came to Malema’s evidence on the stand, he found no reason to reject it. He also accepted the evidence of the EFF's expert witness.
The case was dismissed with costs.
Reacting to the judgement, the EFF's Leanne Mathys said: “The court ruled that the song must actually be protected under the rubric of free speech and debates around this song must be left to political contestation within our society.
"The case by these racists, who actually sought to erase the cultural element of our liberation struggle in South Africa has fallen flat on its face. The landmark judgment must be welcomed by all progressive forces as a victory against racists.”
AfriForum to appeal judgement
Meanwhile, Roets said that they would be taking the dismissal of their hate speech on appeal.
“We are concerned that we live in a political system in a country, a legal system where it’s quite obvious and this ruling makes it quite obvious that when a leader of a political party blatantly and openly romanticises violence towards minority communities it is condoned and it is accepted by the courts. That’s something we cannot accept,” he said adding that the ruling contained “several fundamental errors”.
“Despite the fact that throughout my testimony, throughout the arguments given by our legal team we have repeatedly stated the test for whether something is hate speech does not depend on whether there is a causal link.
“The judge at least from his summary seems to us that he thinks you need to prove some form of a causal link. Well that’s not what the act says, that’s not what our argument is.”
Additional reporting by Maki Molapo.
This article first appeared on EWN : AfriForum's hate speech case against EFF dismissed
Source : @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter
More from Local
Barbs Wire: Facebook algorithm carnage and Monaco's Ferrari crash
The bug happened on Wednesday, 24 August 2022, and it has taken the social media giant three hours to fix it.Read More
Passengers flee for their lives as petrol bombs are hurled at Golden Arrow buses
Nyanga resembled a war zone on Thursday as passenger buses, municipal trucks, and private vehicles came under attack.Read More
Jazzart, Cape's oldest contemporary dance company, to hold auditions
The company is famed for its socially-aware dance productions and three-year training programme for which they are holding auditions.Read More
SAMA urges Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba to put HPCSA ethics code first
The South African Medical Association (SAMA) said the ward is not the place to address political issues.Read More
Why SA needs to focus on renewable energy generation and not Eskom 2.0
Suggestions that South Africa needs another state-owned energy generation provider have been argued to be unnecessary by the Centre for Renewable and Sustainable Energy Studies.Read More
Will those who failed Babita Deokaran get a reckoning?
Babita Deokaran paid the ultimate price for exposing corruption, but will those who failed her and plotted her murder pay?Read More
16% of SA supports trophy hunting, a decline from 34% in 2018
An IPSOS survey has revealed there is still support locally for both trophy hunting and canned lion hunting in South Africa.Read More
Three Golden Arrow buses petrol-bombed in Nyanga
The bus company's Bronwen Dyke-Beyer told CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit that the attacks happened earlier on Thursday morning.Read More
Hope for a safer CBD as 100 extra law enforcement cops deployed by CoCT
The City was allocated a record R5,4 bn safety budget this financial year, which will help pay for the 'unprecedented' deployment.Read More