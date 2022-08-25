How the trans community faces systematic discrimination when transitioning

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:45
Mouse-Free Marion Fundraiser
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Liam Bebbington
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Midday Report Express: Equality Court has ruled in favour of the EFF Mandy Wiener has the latest news, expect analysis and breaking stories including EEF's victory over AfriForum at the Equality Cour... 25 August 2022 3:39 PM
CoCT hires extra security to prevent unlawful occupation of new housing project The City’s Gugulethu Infill affordable housing project stretches over two sites, Erf 8448 in Gugulethu and Mau Mau in Nyanga. 25 August 2022 3:31 PM
Barbs Wire: Facebook algorithm carnage and Monaco's Ferrari crash The bug happened on Wednesday, 24 August 2022, and it has taken the social media giant three hours to fix it. 25 August 2022 1:21 PM
View all Local
YONELA DIKO: ANC at a crossroad - it is time to pass the baton to young people There is therefore no need to coddle the elders and try not to hurt their feelings. When the time for young leaders to take over,... 25 August 2022 1:49 PM
MANDY WIENER: Govt's hollow promises kill whistleblowers like Babita Deokaran There needs to be tangible change to the country’s legislation, and accountability for those who looted writes Mandy Wiener. 25 August 2022 5:13 AM
Midday Report Express: National shutdown sees friction between unions Delivered to you every afternoon. 24 August 2022 5:07 PM
View all Politics
How technology is changing the experience of parkgoers A rising trend in the digital business space has been connected parks - which provide users with additional information for more i... 25 August 2022 9:43 AM
Expect a slap in the chips as potato price hike looms Prepare to pay more for fried chips in the coming months as steep duties hit our major suppliers. 25 August 2022 8:46 AM
SA wool exports to China reinstated following ban China has lifted the ban on South African wool exports to the megamarket. 25 August 2022 8:30 AM
View all Business
How the trans community faces systematic discrimination when transitioning The dynamics of transitioning can be challenging for the trans community. 25 August 2022 2:34 PM
Consumers are advised to consider credit to sustain high cost of living Stats SA on Wednesday released the annual consumer price inflation that has reached a record 13-year high, as it rose to 7.8% in J... 25 August 2022 7:23 AM
'Disney+ SA's platform challenges blamed on ‘device compatibility’ issues Three months after the streaming platform was launched, subscribers are still experiencing a number of issues. 25 August 2022 6:48 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town proud to host 2023 T20 Women’s World Cup The City of Cape Town has been named as one of the host cities for the upcoming T20 Women's World Cup. 24 August 2022 12:59 PM
False Bay RFC inches closer to clinching Super A league title This weekend marked the end of the long round-robin season in the Western province Super A divisions as the False Bay Rugby Footba... 22 August 2022 3:16 PM
Who gets your vote for the WC's Sport Legends Awards 2022? The Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport (DCAS) has called on the public to submit nominations for the 2022 Sport... 22 August 2022 2:15 PM
View all Sport
Jazzart, Cape's oldest contemporary dance company, to hold auditions The company is famed for its socially-aware dance productions and three-year training programme for which they are holding auditio... 25 August 2022 11:25 AM
The best of British telly on BritBox - 'South Africans love our content mix' BritBox launched in South Africa a year ago and viewers are loving it says CEO Reemah Sakaan. 24 August 2022 7:12 PM
My Name Is Reeva: 'New series gives Reeva and other nameless victims a voice' This Women's Month, M-Net premieres a docuseries exploring the life of Reeva Steenkamp and the events which led to her death. 21 August 2022 4:50 PM
View all Entertainment
China suffers extreme drought amid worst heatwave on record The south of the country has recorded its most drawn-out and extreme heatwave since records began 60 years ago. 25 August 2022 11:36 AM
Russian missiles on train station kill 22 on Ukraine's Independence Day Russian violence reigned over civilians as Ukraine marked the 31st anniversary of its independence. 25 August 2022 10:17 AM
Man wins EPIC 22-year legal battle with railways for overcharging him by R4.26 "It’s not the money that matters," Tungnath Chaturvedi told the BBC. “This was always about a fight for justice." 24 August 2022 3:57 PM
View all World
Angolan elections: 'A matter of continuity or a complete change' Former Portuguese colony Angola's elections for a new president and a new national executive got under way on Wednesday. 24 August 2022 2:32 PM
New US ambassador to SA commits to Ubuntu diplomacy Promoting education will be one of the key focus areas for the new US ambassador to South Africa. 24 August 2022 10:16 AM
Namibia says call to lift fresh produce import ban on SA is 'emotional' Namibia and Botswana have blocked imports of some fresh produce from South Africa 'to protect their own internal economies'. 23 August 2022 9:30 PM
View all Africa
Health Squared collapse: Council talking to other schemes re migrating members Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gives an update after the Health Squared medical scheme applied for voluntary liquidation. 24 August 2022 8:31 PM
[WATCH] Out!! Hippo takes the mickey out of a particular car insurer A clever advert for insurance comparison website Hippo might not please one insurance company... 23 August 2022 8:05 PM
Oil-rich, youthful Angola votes in its tightest election ever on Wednesday Angola’s youthful voters are threatening the MPLA’s half-a-century grip on power. 23 August 2022 3:26 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

How the trans community faces systematic discrimination when transitioning

25 August 2022 2:34 PM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Discrimination
Public healthcare system
Gender affirming surgery
Trans community

The dynamics of transitioning can be challenging for the trans community.

Clement Manyathela spoke to members of the trans community about the systemic microaggressions they confronted from the healthcare system upon deciding to undergo gender affirmation surgery.

Despite South Africa having one of the most progressive Constitutions in the world, the rights meant to protect the queer community are often not implemented on the ground.

This has led to societal and systematic discrimination of people based on their sexual orientation and gender identities - which is tantamount to human rights abuse.

Transitioning is, perhaps, one of the examples that are the most glaringly obvious.

Lehlogonolo Machaba, who belongs to the trans community, said the process was daunting and tedious as it involved psychiatric evaluation prior to undergoing sex reassignment surgery.

However, not every trans person wants to undergo the burdensome procedure - which lays bare challenges around access, among others.

Another issue that Machaba pointed out was the protracted period prior to the actual operation - which included taking hormone replacement therapy (HRT).

In order for a trans person to undergo sex reassignment surgery, they have to see a psychiatrist for, like, [six months] to a year so that they can, actually, diagnose them with gender dysphoria... They will have to take you through the whole process before you undergo the HRTs. They'll have to appoint you a specific psychiatrist where you'll undergo the whole six to twelve-month session.

Lehlogonolo Machaba

After that, you'll undergo a trial period for a year or two so you'll have to live the gender you desire to live for that period afterward. That's when they will decide that you're fit enough to undergo the sex reassignment surgery because they don't want to make a mistake for a person to regret after undergoing the whole surgery since you're not really comfortable within the gender you think you might be comfortable in.

Lehlogonolo Machaba

Another member of the trans community revealed how one-on-one sessions with professionals were "invasive" and "traumatic".

What often ends up happening is that you'll sit in a session with somebody and all of the questions that are being asked are so incredibly invasive. Even if you're not talking about your gender or gender identity, it's sometimes very traumatic for people to talk about their experiences that have been hurtful or harmful to them in some kind of ways.

Zoey Black

That session isn't necessarily to assist you in dealing with any sort of issues that you may be struggling with, at the time. The purpose of that session is literally for them tick a box and, so, this requirement, then, becomes so invasive and unnecessary in a process of someone who understands who they are, who knows who they are, to access those services.

Zoey Black

Another trans, Yaya Mavundal said they should not be put in positions where they had to defend their identities and prove themselves worthy of recognition because it stripped away their agency.

To sit there and listen to someone tell you that you are not ready when you know that you are ready is kind of disturbing... It's just so unfortunate that sometimes you are subjected to that you need to see a psychiatrist because of the need to make sure that you are ready, whereas, I think you're the only person that really knows the truth. You know yourself better than anyone. No medical practitioner, or anyone, can tell you about yourself.

Yaya Mavundla

Mavundla added that one's gender identity when it came to transitioning was in the hands of the system.

If a doctor reports that you are not ready, you are not going to go ahead because you're not going to be accepted, anyway, because they need those results. Same thing when you go to home affairs to apply for your ID, you need those results. If you don't have a letter from them, unfortunately, you can't do anything.

Yaya Mavundla

This has led to trans activists and organisations advocating to root out the current assessment model - which is not vested in human rights.

This is part of the ongoing work that we are attempting to do around with the Department of Health, with the Department of Home Affairs, as well, to try and get those requirements done away with because they don't seem to serve any sort of real function and they, sometimes, end up causing more harm than they intend to... The model that we've been working with is incredibly outdated, it's incredibly pathologising. It really isn't based on any sort of human rights-based framework.

Zoey Black

Scroll up for the full interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : How the trans community faces systematic discrimination when transitioning




25 August 2022 2:34 PM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Discrimination
Public healthcare system
Gender affirming surgery
Trans community

More from Lifestyle

© burdun/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Nobody answers calls from unkown numbers anymore - do you?

25 August 2022 12:47 PM

Do you avoid phone calls from unknown numbers like the plague? It's causing headaches for call centres and recruiters.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ simpson33/123rf.com

Consumers are advised to consider credit to sustain high cost of living

25 August 2022 7:23 AM

Stats SA on Wednesday released the annual consumer price inflation that has reached a record 13-year high, as it rose to 7.8% in July from 7.4% in June.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Disney+. Picture: preview.disneyplus.com/za

'Disney+ SA's platform challenges blamed on ‘device compatibility’ issues

25 August 2022 6:48 AM

Three months after the streaming platform was launched, subscribers are still experiencing a number of issues.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © Hazem Mohamad/ 123rf.com

What you need to know about vaping vitamins and other supplements

24 August 2022 9:09 PM

Aaron Scott, Associate Professor in Respiratory Science at The University of Birmingham, chatted to John Maytham about vaping.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: fizkes/123rf.com

Restaurants feel the squeeze: 'We absorb increases to hold on to the customer'

24 August 2022 9:02 PM

Ocean Basket CEO Grace Harding says customers have become more discerning as their wallets shrink.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ splitov27/123rf.com

Health Squared collapse: Council talking to other schemes re migrating members

24 August 2022 8:31 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gives an update after the Health Squared medical scheme applied for voluntary liquidation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© pavelmuravev/123rf.com

The best of British telly on BritBox - 'South Africans love our content mix'

24 August 2022 7:12 PM

BritBox launched in South Africa a year ago and viewers are loving it says CEO Reemah Sakaan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© ocusfocus/123rf.com

How are workplace stigmas around mental health changing?

24 August 2022 5:34 PM

Many large companies are now offering mental health support as a standard practice and the conversations are becoming more normalised and respected.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: creatista/123rf

CT dancers need fundraising help to reach international dreams

24 August 2022 2:58 PM

Two Cape Town dancers have shown the value of hard work as they have been accepted to prestigious international schools but need funding for this adventure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kewpie from the GALA Queer Archive's photo collection. Picture: facebook.com/GALA97

How Kewpie and District Six's queer community shaped what PRIDE means in SA

24 August 2022 2:13 PM

As one of the queer capitals of the world, Cape Town has a long history of out and loud queer culture that continues to refute narratives that queerness is an inherently 'UnAfrican' construct imposed by the West.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Nasa will put humans on the moon in 2024 and 2025 – at the cost of R1.5 trillion

World Opinion

Passengers flee for their lives as petrol bombs are hurled at Golden Arrow buses

Local

Miss England finalist wows judges with makeup-free appearance

World Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Judge in AfriForum case: Singing ‘Dubul’ ibhunu’ struggle song not hate speech

25 August 2022 5:00 PM

City Power clamps down on illegal connections in Soweto’s Power Park

25 August 2022 3:57 PM

DA: Torching of truck, 4 Golden Arrow buses in Nyanga results in R10m damage

25 August 2022 3:40 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA