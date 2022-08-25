Passengers flee for their lives as petrol bombs are hurled at Golden Arrow buses





Lester Kiewit speaks to Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow, and Bazil Govender - Executive Manager of the Southern African Bus Operators Association - about the attacks on buses in Nyanga.

*Four Golden Arrow buses were torched.* The City of Cape Town says a municipal truck was also burned out. Police have deployed Public Order Policing Unit members to the area. The attacks follow a traffic operation targeting illegal sedan taxis in Nyanga.**

Passengers fled for their lives as petrol bombs were hurled at four Golden Arrow Buses on Thursday. Golden Arrow Spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer says the attacks "came out of the blue".

Fortunately, thank God, our drivers managed to get buses to safety and clear passengers before the buses burned out....no injuries have been reported. Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, Public relations manager - Golden Arrow Bus Service

The City of Cape Town says one of its trucks was also gutted following a petrol bomb attack.

Police confirmed that shortly before the chaos erupted, officers had assisted the City of Cape Town Traffic Department with an operation in Nyanga - which targeted illegal sedan taxi operators.

Public Order Police, supported by Nyanga SAPS, and Metro Police are currently monitoring a situation in the Nyanga area where several busses and vehicles were set alight by yet-to-be identified suspects. Joseph Swartbooi, Warrant officer - SAPS

Dyke-Beyer says sporadic attacks are a nightmare for the bus company, as well as commuters who have to walk to other areas to catch a bus.

That's something we really grapple with. The problem we have is nobody ever gets caught, and nobody ever gets arrested. Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, Public relations manager - Golden Arrow Bus Service

A quarter of a million commuters make use of the Cape Town-based Golden Arrow Bus Service. But they're not the only soft targets of criminals and protestors.

Other bus companies and long-distance liners have also come under attack from what an industry association representative calls "unidentifiable sources".

This is part of everyday life in the bus and coach transport industry. It's highly amplified. It ranges from indiscriminate, to systematic, to sporadic, to criminal and we really have a super challenge on our hands. Bazil Govender, Executive manager - Southern African Bus Operators Association