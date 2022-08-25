Miss England finalist wows judges with makeup-free appearance





- Melisa Raouf, impressed judges during the semi-finals on Monday after taking to the catwalk without any cosmetics

- Organisers said it's the first time they'd seen a contestant completely makeup-free competing in a semi-final

- Raouf said she had been inundated with support since her bare-faced move

Traditionally, beauty pageants are known for a few things including big hair, glamourous gowns and lots and a lot of make-up.

But one of the finalists for this year's Miss England contest is looking to shake things up a bit.

Raouf has become the first finalist in the pageant's 94-year-history to compete make-up free.

The politics students relied only on her natural beauty when she appeared at the beauty contest's semi-finals in London this week.

Melisa, of Battersea, south London, said: "Our flaws make us who we are and that's what makes every individual unique."

She also plans to go bare-faced in the upcoming finals.

The King's College student said she'd been overwhelmed by the support she'd received from other women.

"I've had so many girls message me telling me how I've made them feel more confident in themselves. With mental health being such a big topic, I want to make all girls feel good. I just want to remove all the beauty standards. I feel like all girls are beautiful in their own way. I feel like I've done it for all girls," saif Raouf.

You go girl!

RELATED: Trans women may battle red tape to enter Miss SA say pageant organisers