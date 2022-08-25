[LISTEN] Nobody answers calls from unkown numbers anymore - do you?





Lester Kiewit interviews Natalie Singer, a recruitment specialist at Global Business Solutions, and Clint Crowster from AskOsca Call Centre about the matter.

Outbound call centres and employment recruiters are having a tough time.

Punch-drunk from spam and scams; hardly anyone answers their phones anymore when the calls comes from unknown or office numbers.

A shift in culture is occurring (due to security reasons or peace of mind) that says, 'If it is really important, they’ll follow up with a text'.

We’ve got a lot of youth doing honest work… People generally don’t like to take calls, but they like to chat with you via chat forums or social media… Clint Crowster, AskOsca