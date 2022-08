[LISTEN] Nobody answers calls from unkown numbers anymore - do you?

Lester Kiewit interviews Natalie Singer, a recruitment specialist at Global Business Solutions, and Clint Crowster from AskOsca Call Centre about the matter.

Outbound call centres and employment recruiters are having a tough time.

Punch-drunk from spam and scams; hardly anyone answers their phones anymore when the calls comes from unknown or office numbers.

A shift in culture is occurring (due to security reasons or peace of mind) that says, 'If it is really important, they’ll follow up with a text'.

We’ve got a lot of youth doing honest work… People generally don’t like to take calls, but they like to chat with you via chat forums or social media… Clint Crowster, AskOsca

It [people not answering their phones] is a common frustration for recruiters. What we struggle to understand, if you’re actively in the job market… one would assume that you would be open to taking any call that came to your phone… It’s exceptionally frustrating. Natalie Singer, Recruitment specialist - Global Business Solutions