Mouse-Free Marion Fundraiser
SA tween, 11, heading Stateside to walk New York Fashion Week

25 August 2022 2:36 PM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
Mossel Bay
Centurion
Modelling
New York Fashion Week

11-year-old Gizelle was scouted and invited to walk the runway for renowned designer Amelia Tuu at New York Fashion Week.

- The pre-teen was spotted in New York while taking part in the International Modeling and Talent Association (IMTA), talent convention.

- She says being on the runway for New York Fashion Week will be a 'dream come true'

- A model, singer and actress, her debut single is set for release later this year

gizelle-suppliedjpg

Meet the little girl with big dreams.

Eleven-year-old Gizelle is not even a teenager yet and still, she's on her way to fulfilling one of her lifelong ambitions.

The Mossel Bay-based and Centurion-born starlet is set to walk the runway at next month's New York Fashion Week after being spotted by a top designer.

The young model, who is also pursuing a singing and acting career caught the eye of fashion icon Amelia Tuu while in the Big Apple for an International Modeling and Talent Association (IMTA) talent convention.

“I am very honoured to be invited to New York Fashion Week,” she exclaims.

“It’s always been a dream of mine, but I never thought it would happen this soon."

thumbnail-gizelle-9-credit-danzfuss-photographyjpg

Gizelle’s journey in the arts began when she was only five years old.

Ever since then she has been in front of the camera stealing the spotlight - singing, modelling and acting.

Talk about a triple threat!

Her debut single, recorded at Cosher Studios in Cape Town is set to be released later this year.

And for one so young, she's certainly got a wise head on her shoulders.

"Find your strong points through different inspirations. Always be yourself, work hard and follow your dreams, because dreams do come true," she opines.

Good luck in New York, Gizelle!

RELATED: 14 year old Gabrielle de Gama is a rising star in the SA entertainment industry




