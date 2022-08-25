Barbs Wire: Facebook algorithm carnage and Monaco's Ferrari crash





Lester Kiewit spoke to Barbs Wire correspondent Barbara Friedman about the latest stories causing a stir on the internet.

Facebook experienced a bit of a bug where celebrity accounts were in the hands of their fans who took advantage to post endless posts.

News Feed was flooded with posts sent to pages for well-known artists like Lady Gaga, Nirvana, and The Beatles just to mention a few.

Friedman sheds light on the algorithm carnage.

What happened was that people were able to post on celebrity pages and took advantage where thousands of posts including pornography were posted. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent

Some celebrities lost their fans, and this is what happens when Facebook changes its algorithm. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent

Facebook owner Meta's spokesperson Alexandru Voica posted on Twitter and blamed configuration changes for the unspecified problem.

Earlier today, a configuration change caused some people to have trouble with their Facebook Feed. We resolved the issue as quickly as possible for everyone who was impacted, and we apologize for any inconvenience. — Alexandru Voica 💀 (@alexvoica) August 24, 2022

In one of the famous French cities, Monaco, a young valet crashed a blue Ferrari into muppets which went viral.

In Monaco, a Ferrari owner [who] handed the keys to a young valet tried to stop the car and it hit two little mopeds standing two feet away and this video went viral. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the full interview in the audio clip