Distell sales top pre-COVID levels, led by 'rampant demand' for Savanna

25 August 2022 7:24 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Distell has posted strong year-end results as it waits for a buy-out by Dutch brewer Heineken to be approved.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Distell Group CEO Richard Rushton about the results for the year ended 30 June 2022.

- The Distell Group's revenue has shot past pre-pandemic 2019 levels

- CEO Richard Rushton says they would have done even better if it weren't for the global glass shortage

Image: Nici Keil on Pixabay
Image: Nici Keil on Pixabay

The Distell Group's revenue has shot past pre-pandemic 2019 levels.

South Africa's largest alcohol producer (Savanna, Klipdrift, Hunters Dry...) posted its results for the year ended 30 June 2022, on Thursday.

Revenue grew by more than a fifth (20.8%) to R34.1 billion.

This was driven by a 17.6% increase in volumes.

Domestic revenue rose by 24,4%, with volumes up 18,7%.

Impressive revenue growth was achieved against a backdrop of rising commodity cost pressures, global supply chain disruptions, an increase in the cost of imported goods, and glass shortages in our domestic market caused by rampant demand for Savanna cider and core spirits brands.

Distell

Distell is awaiting regulatory approvals for its sale to Dutch brewer Heineken.

RELATED: Distell shareholders approve Heineken takeover, even as Ninety One sounds alarm

Bruce Whitfield interviews Distell Group CEO Richard Rushton.

Certainly from a performance perspective we've done really well... We're moving forward [with the Heineken deal]... We hope to be in a position by the end of the year to conclude the transaction...

Richard Rushton, Group CEO - Distell

Rushton says that talks with the government have been constructive and the ball is really in their court to get the parties through the next phases of regulatory approval.

I think Heineken have put their best foot forward with a pretty ambitious and comprehensive package.

Richard Rushton, Group CEO - Distell

Rushton believes Distell would have done even better over its past financial year if not for the current global glass shortage, particularly with sales of its popular Savanna cider.

He believes the glass shortfall will ease, but only into next year.

We can't meet our full demand, and of course Savanna and Hunters are growing strongly in Africa... I think it's going to be one of those years again where we're going to have to manage each week as it comes, and hope for the best.

Richard Rushton, Group CEO - Distell

Scroll to the top for the audio of the interview
























