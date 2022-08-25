Sibanye-Stillwater reports 51% drop in profit, partly due to SA gold strike
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Neal Froneman about Sibanye-Stillwater's half-year results.
- Sibanye-Stillwater has reported a 51% drop in its half-year profit for the six months to end-June
- However, the mining giant notes that is off the back of record profits last year
Sibanye-Stillwater has reported a 51% drop in its half-year profit for the six months to end-June.
Profit fell to R12.3 billion following the record number of R25.3 billion for the first half of 2021.
However, the multi-national mining and metals processing group says this still compares favourably with profit achieved for the second half of 2021 (R8.5 billion).
Headline earnings per share were R4.23 rand, down from R8.43 in the same period last year.
Sibanye declared a dividend of 138c per share.
Production from the Group's South African gold operations was 63% lower year-on-year, primarily due to a strike which lasted over three months.
Floods also cut production at its US platinum group metal operations.
Bruce Whitfield interviews Neal Froneman, CEO Of Sibanye-Stillwater.
There's absolutely no doubt that managing 30 000 people in our gold division or 85 000 overall in South Africa is a huge challenge... but it's a responsibility we take on very seriously.Neal Froneman, CEO - Sibanye-Stillwater
And I think we've been successful - this is our third-highest profit ever despite being a big dip on what were actually record profits... A lot of it is also driven by commodity variations, but we did have under-performance and we shouldn't hide behind the commodity price variations.Neal Froneman, CEO - Sibanye-Stillwater
