I have a compulsion to bring food and people together- chef Karen Dudley

Today at 04:40
Fitness Friday: Diarize these Fun and Functional Fitness Events
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Today at 04:50
CSI: Lesedi Community Centre NGO
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Jaco Kritzinger - General Manager at Lesedi Community Centre
Today at 05:10
Comrades Marathon 2022
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Delaine Cools - Marketing and Communications Specialist at Comrades Association
Today at 06:10
Southern African Fraud Prevention Service warning over Advance Fee scam
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Manie van Schalkwyk - Executive Director at The South African Fraud Prevention Service
Today at 06:25
FOOD XX awards celebrates women in the food industry
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Hannerie Visser - Owner and Creative Director - Studio H |
Today at 06:40
City Faves: Atlas Trading Co
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Wahab Ahmed - Owner at Atlas Trading co
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: A decade of NPA and Hawks stuttering on state capture convictions
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Michael Marchant - Head of investigations at OpenSecrets
Today at 07:20
CCC Essential Food Pricing Monitor Report: Bread cost decreases in the past have not been passed onto consumers by retailers
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
James hodges Chief Economist at the Competition Commission
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:21
Trailblazer: Diaan Lawrenson on Netflix's first Afrikaans series Ludik
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Diaan Lawrenson | Actress
Today at 09:15
Golden Arrow attacked in Nyanga
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mr. Dumisani Qwebe
Today at 09:30
Naked Scientist kids edition: Kuils River primary school
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Jo-Ann Nagel-Witbooi - Natural Sciences and Technology Subject Head at Kuils River primary school
Today at 10:05
DW Berlin explores news & views inside Europe
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lars Halter - Correspondent at Deutsche Welle
Today at 10:15
Girls-only graffiti jam with Nardstar
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nardstar (Nadia Fisher)
Today at 10:30
Why's it so difficult to talk about sexuality for people with (intellectual) disabilities?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Callista Kahonde - Postdoctoral fellow at the Centre for Rehabilitation Studies at Stellenbosch University
Today at 11:05
Lester Tester: Real vs Fake Honey
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 11:35
CT billiards player, Shaiyene Fritz, needs help reaching World Blackball Championships
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Shaiyene Fritz - Secretary at Western Cape Pool Union
Latest Local
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

I have a compulsion to bring food and people together- chef Karen Dudley

25 August 2022 9:42 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Woodstock
The Money Show
Michelle Obama
Other People's Money
Bruce Whifield
Karen Dudley
The Kitchen

Customers were devastated when 'The Kitchen' closed during lockdown, but Dudley's loving the break from being an entrepreneur.

Bruce Whitfield interviews chef and food writer Karen Dudley for "Other People's Money" on The Money Show.

- Karen Dudley closed down popular Woodstock eatery "The Kitchen" when the COVID pandemic struck

- The chef and food writer has taken up other challenges in the food space, saying she now understands she has more to offer

Image credit: Karen Dudley on Instagram @capetownk
Image credit: Karen Dudley on Instagram @capetownk

Cape Town's Karen Dudley is a chef, restaurateur, food writer and author.

Dudley is perhaps best known for "The Kitchen", a restaurant she ran in Woodstock for more than a decade before closing it down when the COVID pandemic struck.

"It did change our whole lives... but onwards and upwards is the new thing!"

Image credit: Karen Dudley on Instagram @capetownk
Image credit: Karen Dudley on Instagram @capetownk

Michelle Obama famously lunched at The Kitchen during a visit to South Africa in 2011.

Bruce Whitfield catches up with Dudley during the "Other People's Money" slot on The Money Show.

She says her beloved Woodstock eatery became a victim of COVID quite early on in the lockdown period.

At the time it was quite devastating and people were really, really upset.... but I think few understand just what it takes to run a restaurant, keep a restaurant and look after 20 staff when you don't know what you're looking at... The conviviality of The Kitchen - I just knew it wasn't going to be the same again.

Karen Dudley, Chef and food writer

You give it your everything... and we made something beautiful and amazing, and I'm very proud of what we did... Now I'm looking to the lessons of that time.

Karen Dudley, Chef and food writer

As painful as closing The Kitchen was, there was a blessed release as well, and the freedom to move on to other things and understand that I have more to offer.

Karen Dudley, Chef and food writer

To be honest, it's been wonderful to have jobs! I just love having a job! I love not being an entrepreneur. I am essentially an entrepreneur, but...

Karen Dudley, Chef and food writer

I came to business as a creative... As time went on I had to learn how to make business work, that wonderful trifecta of having your systems and your creativity and joy and love connect in some way...

Karen Dudley, Chef and food writer

You have two layers: you have all the people you're looking after and then you have all the customers coming... There's a joy but also an obligation and a commitment to this life. And ultimately it was quite exhausting! I sometimes had to go home salary-less in December...

Karen Dudley, Chef and food writer

I knew expanding would possibly be a folly... and even when I did open a little place called The Diningroom two doors down I could see that when you split your operation, there are all kinds of challenges...

Karen Dudley, Chef and food writer

The most fun is when you're a small operation and you manage people's expectations... There's a joy there of being really clear about what it is that you're offering.

Karen Dudley, Chef and food writer

I realised that all the love I was giving all the people in my shop I could still do... I came at it in several different ways... One was to teach and inspire people online [Instagram]... and then growing my personal brand through my little source industry... Most of what I've been loving doing is a bit of consulting... helping other people with food spaces.

Karen Dudley, Chef and food writer

The real challenge for the future is... how we feed people well and sustainably, and make money for everybody. There is enough!

Karen Dudley, Chef and food writer

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the in-depth interview with Karen Dudley




