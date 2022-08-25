CoCT hires extra security to prevent unlawful occupation of new housing project
- Some 1004 units are being built in Gugulethu and Mau Mau in Nyanga.
- The contractor has committed that the first 23 units will be ready for handover in the next few days.
The first 23 of some one-thousand units that form part of the Gugulethu Infill affordable housing project are set to be handed over within the next few days.
But security and the threat of unlawful occupations are two major challenges facing the project says Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements, Councillor Malusi Booi.
The project stretches over two sites, Erf 8448 in Gugulethu and Mau Mau in Nyanga.
Booi says the City has been forced to appoint additional security to address safety concerns.
He adds that if all goes according to plan, the Gugulethu infill housing project should be completed by September 2023.
Work is progressing well on site.Malusi Booi, Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements - City of Cape Town
The site in Gugulethu will see a total of 570 units constructed, including electrical reticulation, public lighting and sidewalks, at a cost of R105 million.
RELATED:Informal settlements will be around for 'foreseeable future' - CoCT
