Nasa will put humans on the moon in 2024 and 2025 – at the cost of R1.5 trillion
Lester Kiewit interviews astronomer Dr Tana Joseph.
-
Humans will return to the moon in 2024, 55 years after first setting foot on Earth’s largest satellite
-
On Monday, the unmanned Artemis 1 will set off
-
It will be followed by the crewed Artemis II and Artemis III in 2024 and 2025, respectively
What if we find out the moon is made of cheese? … What would that mean for us? Is it going to be nice times and a snack platter, or will some people keep all the cheese for themselves?Dr Tana Joseph, astronomer
Nasa will once again send humans to the moon, more than half a century since the Apollo mission.
It aims to land people on unexplored lunar areas and, eventually, on Mars.
The impetus now for Nasa to go back to the moon is to try and use it as a launchpad… to build something permanent… to go from the moon to Mars…Dr Tana Joseph, astronomer
Next week, the unmanned Artemis 1 will set off for the moon on a test run before humans take the voyage in 2024 on Artemis II and in 2025 on Artemis III.
Artemis-related programs will cost about R1.5 trillion (US$93 billion) with next week’s launch costing about R69 billion (US$4.1 billion).
The moon mission is set to be far more inclusive than the all-American, all-male first one.
Nevertheless, Joseph is sceptical as many of the same motivations as before remain, and Africans will again be excluded.
It sounds really great… but the military-industrial complex is heavily involved… The only African that has ever been to space is Mark Shuttleworth… a billionaire… It’s going to be spectacular! … and then what?Dr Tana Joseph, astronomer
The inspirational effect of a new manned moon mission can hardly be overestimated, says Joseph.
I became an astronomer because the Cape Times used to publish images from the Hubble Space Telescope on its front page…Dr Tana Joseph, astronomer
Kiewit interviewed Joseph - scroll up to listen.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_50432668_brave-astronaut-at-the-spacewalk-on-the-moon-.html
