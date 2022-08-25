Midday Report Express: Equality Court has ruled in favour of the EFF
Mandy Wiener has the day's latest news, starting with the Equality Court's ruling in favour of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), declaring that the singing of struggle song Dubul' ibhunu is not hate speech. Eyewitness News reporter Bernadette Wicks and EFF national spokesperson Sinawo Tambo.
Analysis: Judgment on Afriforum vs Malema, EFF and Ndlozi about the chanting of Shoot the Boer – with legal analyst Mpumelelo Zikalala.
A vote of no confidence in Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams is under way. Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise.
Soweto protests: the latest with Eyewitness News reporter Nokukhanya Mntambo.
Golden Arrow buses petrol bombed in Cape Town – Golden Arrow spokesperson Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer.
Health Department’s comment on Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba’s video clip. National health department spokesperson Foster Mohale.
Focus on corruption in the education sector: a Corruption Watch report will highlight misappropriation of resources and maladministration in the education sector. Melusi Ncala - Corruption Watch researcher.
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's impeachment inquiry continues – Eyewitness News reporter Lindsay Dentlinger.
Mandy's book of the week: MadBadLove: (And How the Things We Love Can Nearly Kill Us). CapeTalk presenter Sara-Jayne King.
This article first appeared on 702 : Midday Report Express: Equality Court has ruled in favour of the EFF
More from Local
CoCT hires extra security to prevent unlawful occupation of new housing project
The City’s Gugulethu Infill affordable housing project stretches over two sites, Erf 8448 in Gugulethu and Mau Mau in Nyanga.Read More
Barbs Wire: Facebook algorithm carnage and Monaco's Ferrari crash
The bug happened on Wednesday, 24 August 2022, and it has taken the social media giant three hours to fix it.Read More
Passengers flee for their lives as petrol bombs are hurled at Golden Arrow buses
Nyanga resembled a war zone on Thursday as passenger buses, municipal trucks, and private vehicles came under attack.Read More
Jazzart, Cape's oldest contemporary dance company, to hold auditions
The company is famed for its socially-aware dance productions and three-year training programme for which they are holding auditions.Read More
SAMA urges Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba to put HPCSA ethics code first
The South African Medical Association (SAMA) said the ward is not the place to address political issues.Read More
Why SA needs to focus on renewable energy generation and not Eskom 2.0
Suggestions that South Africa needs another state-owned energy generation provider have been argued to be unnecessary by the Centre for Renewable and Sustainable Energy Studies.Read More
Will those who failed Babita Deokaran get a reckoning?
Babita Deokaran paid the ultimate price for exposing corruption, but will those who failed her and plotted her murder pay?Read More
AfriForum's hate speech case against EFF dismissed
AfriForum went to court after members of the EFF sang Dubul'ibhunu, which translates to "Shoot the boer", outside the Senekal Magistrate's Court.Read More
16% of SA supports trophy hunting, a decline from 34% in 2018
An IPSOS survey has revealed there is still support locally for both trophy hunting and canned lion hunting in South Africa.Read More