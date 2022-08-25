Streaming issues? Report here
Mouse-Free Marion Fundraiser
Ukraine is growing stronger militarily - Deutsche Welle

25 August 2022 4:28 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Germany
Lester Kiewit
DW
Deutsche Welle
The Morning Review
Russia's war in Ukraine
Isaac Mugabi

German support for Ukraine’s fight against Russian invaders remains as strong as ever.

Lester Kiewit interviews Isaac Mugabi of Deutsche Welle.

Ukraine on Wednesday marked 31 years of independence from Soviet Russia.

It is also the day, six months ago, when Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, six years after annexing Crimea.

Journalists from Deutsche Welle travelled to Ukraine on several occasions to cover the raging war.

The stories they tell are breathtaking.

© melnyk58/123rf.com
© melnyk58/123rf.com

RELATED: Russian missiles on train station kill 22 on Ukraine's Independence Day

Our reporters tell of defiant, resilient Ukrainians… they tell of people determined to take back their country…

Isaac Mugabi, Deutsche Welle

Ukraine is stronger militarily than ever before, says Mugabi.

It is growing stronger still, in part because of Western assistance.

Isaac Mugabi, Deutsche Welle

Mugabi says the war in Ukraine has profoundly changed the formerly pacifist Germany.

Arms exports were a German taboo for many decades… but Berlin has promised weapons to Ukraine, breaking that taboo… The German army is being revitalised…

Isaac Mugabi, Deutsche Welle

German support for Ukraine remains strong despite the energy crisis and the looming winter.

Kiewit interviewed Mugabi – scroll up to listen.




25 August 2022 4:28 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Germany
Lester Kiewit
DW
Deutsche Welle
The Morning Review
Russia's war in Ukraine
Isaac Mugabi

