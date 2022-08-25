'Evidence that raided insurers share passcodes to access each other's systems'





Bruce Whitfield interviews Makgale Mohlala, Manager of the Cartels Division at the Competition Commission.

- The Competition Commission raided the premises of eight long-term insurance companies on Thursday on suspicion of price-fixing and collusion

- Cartels Division manager Makgale Mohlala explains what these suspicions are on The Money Show

The Competition Commission carried out raids on the premises of eight of South Africa's major life insurers on Thursday.

The search and seizure operations took place in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Western Cape.

The insurance companies are suspected of price fixing and collusion.

They include industry heavyweights like Sanlam, Old Mutual and Discovery

Bruce Whitfield asks Makgale Mohlala (Manager of the Cartels Division) what the Commission was looking for when it launched the raids.

We are looking for evidence of collusion between the long-term insurers. The collusion they're accused of is in respect of premiums for life cover, funeral cover, disability cover, as well as chronic medical condition cover. Makgale Mohlala, Manager: Cartels Division - Competition Commission of SA

They are also accused of collusion on fees that are paid for retirement annuities. Makgale Mohlala, Manager: Cartels Division - Competition Commission of SA

Mohlala says the CompCom has evidence the insurers have been exchanging information on the price of these products so that they're able to align when they're adjusting prices on existing or new products.

He explains that this concerns the information that goes intothe pricing, not the ultimate price that they present to the client.

We are talking about the backroom information... When they develop a new product they've got to price it. There's risk; they look at age and at lifestyle and all those things, in the background. That is the information they actually exchange. Makgale Mohlala, Manager: Cartels Division - Competition Commission of SA

So far the evidence we have is that they are interacting; they give each other passcodes to accept each other's systems so that they can accept that information. Makgale Mohlala, Manager: Cartels Division - Competition Commission of SA

