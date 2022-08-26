'Everything on track for 2022 Comrades Marathon'

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:05
DW Berlin explores news & views inside Europe
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lars Halter - Correspondent at Deutsche Welle
Today at 10:15
Girls-only graffiti jam with Nardstar
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nardstar (Nadia Fisher)
Today at 10:30
Why's it so difficult to talk about sexuality for people with (intellectual) disabilities?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Callista Kahonde - Postdoctoral fellow at the Centre for Rehabilitation Studies at Stellenbosch University
Today at 11:05
Lester Tester: Real vs Fake Honey
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Achmat Kazie - Owner at Bee Inspired
Today at 11:35
CT billiards player, Shaiyene Fritz, needs help reaching World Blackball Championships
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Shaiyene Fritz - Secretary at Western Cape Pool Union
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Systemic issues in the NPA & Hawks preventing corruption arrests - expert Open Secret's Head of investigations - Michael Marchant says that there has been concern over the years about problems within thes... 26 August 2022 9:26 AM
There’s no transparency in retailers’ price hikes – Competition Commission South African households have had to brave rising food prices due to inflation. 26 August 2022 8:56 AM
'Everything on track for 2022 Comrades Marathon' The Comrades Association is of the view that the COVID-19 pandemic gave it time to prepare better for the race. 26 August 2022 7:38 AM
View all Local
YONELA DIKO: ANC at a crossroad - it is time to pass the baton to young people There is therefore no need to coddle the elders and try not to hurt their feelings. When the time for young leaders to take over,... 25 August 2022 1:49 PM
MANDY WIENER: Govt's hollow promises kill whistleblowers like Babita Deokaran There needs to be tangible change to the country’s legislation, and accountability for those who looted writes Mandy Wiener. 25 August 2022 5:13 AM
Midday Report Express: National shutdown sees friction between unions Delivered to you every afternoon. 24 August 2022 5:07 PM
View all Politics
I have a compulsion to bring food and people together- chef Karen Dudley Customers were devastated when 'The Kitchen' closed during lockdown, but Dudley's loving the break from being an entrepreneur. 25 August 2022 9:42 PM
'Evidence that raided insurers share passcodes to access each other's systems' The Competition Commission's Makgale Mohlala explains Thursday's raids on the premises of eight major long-term insurers. 25 August 2022 8:54 PM
Sibanye-Stillwater reports 51% drop in profit, partly due to SA gold strike Miner Sibanye-Stillwater says its half-year results still compare favourably with profit achieved for the second half of 2021. 25 August 2022 7:45 PM
View all Business
Distell sales top pre-COVID levels, led by 'rampant demand' for Savanna Distell has posted strong year-end results as it waits for a buy-out by Dutch brewer Heineken to be approved. 25 August 2022 7:24 PM
How the trans community faces systematic discrimination when transitioning The dynamics of transitioning can be challenging for the trans community. 25 August 2022 2:34 PM
[LISTEN] Nobody answers calls from unkown numbers anymore - do you? Do you avoid phone calls from unknown numbers like the plague? It's causing headaches for call centres and recruiters. 25 August 2022 12:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town proud to host 2023 T20 Women’s World Cup The City of Cape Town has been named as one of the host cities for the upcoming T20 Women's World Cup. 24 August 2022 12:59 PM
False Bay RFC inches closer to clinching Super A league title This weekend marked the end of the long round-robin season in the Western province Super A divisions as the False Bay Rugby Footba... 22 August 2022 3:16 PM
Who gets your vote for the WC's Sport Legends Awards 2022? The Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport (DCAS) has called on the public to submit nominations for the 2022 Sport... 22 August 2022 2:15 PM
View all Sport
Barbs Wire: Facebook algorithm carnage and Monaco's Ferrari crash The bug happened on Wednesday, 24 August 2022, and it has taken the social media giant three hours to fix it. 25 August 2022 1:21 PM
Miss England finalist wows judges with makeup-free appearance 20-year-old Melisa Raouf relied on her natural beauty when she appeared at the Miss England semi-finals in London this week. 25 August 2022 12:53 PM
Jazzart, Cape's oldest contemporary dance company, to hold auditions The company is famed for its socially-aware dance productions and three-year training programme for which they are holding auditio... 25 August 2022 11:25 AM
View all Entertainment
Ukraine is growing stronger militarily - Deutsche Welle German support for Ukraine’s fight against Russian invaders remains as strong as ever. 25 August 2022 4:28 PM
Nasa will put humans on the moon in 2024 and 2025 – at the cost of R1.5 trillion A new age of space exploration begins on Monday with the launch to the moon of the uncrewed Artemis 1. 25 August 2022 3:03 PM
China suffers extreme drought amid worst heatwave on record The south of the country has recorded its most drawn-out and extreme heatwave since records began 60 years ago. 25 August 2022 11:36 AM
View all World
Angolan elections: 'A matter of continuity or a complete change' Former Portuguese colony Angola's elections for a new president and a new national executive got under way on Wednesday. 24 August 2022 2:32 PM
New US ambassador to SA commits to Ubuntu diplomacy Promoting education will be one of the key focus areas for the new US ambassador to South Africa. 24 August 2022 10:16 AM
Namibia says call to lift fresh produce import ban on SA is 'emotional' Namibia and Botswana have blocked imports of some fresh produce from South Africa 'to protect their own internal economies'. 23 August 2022 9:30 PM
View all Africa
Health Squared collapse: Council talking to other schemes re migrating members Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gives an update after the Health Squared medical scheme applied for voluntary liquidation. 24 August 2022 8:31 PM
[WATCH] Out!! Hippo takes the mickey out of a particular car insurer A clever advert for insurance comparison website Hippo might not please one insurance company... 23 August 2022 8:05 PM
Oil-rich, youthful Angola votes in its tightest election ever on Wednesday Angola’s youthful voters are threatening the MPLA’s half-a-century grip on power. 23 August 2022 3:26 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Sport

'Everything on track for 2022 Comrades Marathon'

26 August 2022 7:38 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
KwaZulu Natal
Athletics
Comrades Marathon

The Comrades Association is of the view that the COVID-19 pandemic gave it time to prepare better for the race.

Africa Melane spoke to the marketing and communications specialist for the Comrades Association, Delaine Cools, to shed light on their preparation ahead of the ultra Marathon.

Runners across the country and abroad are set to partake in the famous 2022 Comrades marathon in KwaZulu-Natal this weekend.

The road race takes place on Sunday 28 August 2022, after a two-year suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic regulations.

The last installment of the marathon was in 2019.

This Sunday's down run will begin at the City Hall in Pietermaritzburg and finish at Moses Mabhida stadium.

There's lots of excitement in the air, especially if you're in Durban or KZN, the excitement is really palpable... [COVID-19] gave us more time to plan, Comrades does take more than 13 months of planning.

Delaine Cools, Marketing and communication specialist - Comrades Association

Cools added that the change of dates from June to August stemmed from complaints about harsh winter conditions.

We had runners in Gauteng complaining about winter and waking up in the cold. We wait to see how it pans out this year but from a planning stage, everything is on track.

Delaine Cools, Marketing and communication specialist - Comrades Association

Scroll up to listen to the full interview in the audio clip


This article first appeared on 702 : 'Everything on track for 2022 Comrades Marathon'




26 August 2022 7:38 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
KwaZulu Natal
Athletics
Comrades Marathon

More from Local

© rawpixel/123rf.com

Systemic issues in the NPA & Hawks preventing corruption arrests - expert

26 August 2022 9:26 AM

Open Secret's Head of investigations - Michael Marchant says that there has been concern over the years about problems within these agencies where there might have been cases of deliberate sabotage or intervention in high-profile cases.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shopping cart, food inflation. Picture: Pixabay.com

There’s no transparency in retailers’ price hikes – Competition Commission

26 August 2022 8:56 AM

South African households have had to brave rising food prices due to inflation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pexels.com

60% of South African children admit to watching porn – Unisa study

26 August 2022 6:28 AM

The study found that children as young as 8-years-old have been exposed to pornographic material.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of Makgale Mohlala, Manager of the Cartels Division, from Competition Commission website

'Evidence that raided insurers share passcodes to access each other's systems'

25 August 2022 8:54 PM

The Competition Commission's Makgale Mohlala explains Thursday's raids on the premises of eight major long-term insurers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFF leader Julius Malema testified in the civil case brought by the AfriForum in the Johannesburg High Court on 16 February 2022. Picture: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter.

AfriForum's hate speech case against EFF dismissed

25 August 2022 8:00 PM

AfriForum went to court after members of the EFF sang Dubul'ibhunu, which translates to "Shoot the boer", outside the Senekal Magistrate's Court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ thodonal/123rf.com

Competition Commission raids major insurers including Old Mutual and Sanlam

25 August 2022 6:41 PM

The Competition Commission carried out raids on the premises of eight major long-term insurers suspected of price-fixing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Midday Report Express: Equality Court has ruled in favour of the EFF

25 August 2022 3:39 PM

Mandy Wiener has the latest news, expect analysis and breaking stories including EEF's victory over AfriForum at the Equality Court and Mandy's book of the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: andreypopov/123rf.com

CoCT hires extra security to prevent unlawful occupation of new housing project

25 August 2022 3:31 PM

The City’s Gugulethu Infill affordable housing project stretches over two sites, Erf 8448 in Gugulethu and Mau Mau in Nyanga.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Facebook. © burdun/123rf

Barbs Wire: Facebook algorithm carnage and Monaco's Ferrari crash

25 August 2022 1:21 PM

The bug happened on Wednesday, 24 August 2022, and it has taken the social media giant three hours to fix it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Passengers flee for their lives as petrol bombs are hurled at Golden Arrow buses

25 August 2022 12:36 PM

Nyanga resembled a war zone on Thursday as passenger buses, municipal trucks, and private vehicles came under attack.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Sport

© stuartburf/123rf.com

Cape Town proud to host 2023 T20 Women’s World Cup

24 August 2022 12:59 PM

The City of Cape Town has been named as one of the host cities for the upcoming T20 Women's World Cup.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

False Bay RFC. Picture: facebook.com/FalseBayRugbyClubFans

False Bay RFC inches closer to clinching Super A league title

22 August 2022 3:16 PM

This weekend marked the end of the long round-robin season in the Western province Super A divisions as the False Bay Rugby Football Club (RFC) reigned supreme in the end.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© cetkauskas/123rf.com

Who gets your vote for the WC's Sport Legends Awards 2022?

22 August 2022 2:15 PM

The Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport (DCAS) has called on the public to submit nominations for the 2022 Sport Legends Awards.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi in action against the All Blacks in their Rugby Championship match at the Mbombela Stadium on 6 August 2022. Picture: @Springboks/Twitter

Broadcasting national sports: SABC takes Supersport to Competition Commission

18 August 2022 2:24 PM

The public broadcaster wants to fulfil its mandate to showcase national sports.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© cetkauskas/123rf.com

SABC pays nothing to broadcast English football. Sports economist explains how

15 August 2022 2:22 PM

Lester Kiewit interviewed sports economist Nqobili Ndlovu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A screengrab of a FlySafair plan flying over Ellis Park Stadium ahead of the Rugby Championship match between South Africa and New Zealand on 13 August 2022. Picture: @FlySafair/Twitter

Pilot Joggie Zeuner on Ellis Park flyover ahead of Bok-All Blacks clash

15 August 2022 11:43 AM

What went into planning that Boeing flyover at Ellis Park over the weekend?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi in action against the All Blacks in their Rugby Championship match at the Mbombela Stadium on 6 August 2022. Picture: @Springboks/Twitter

"Zero sympathy for All Blacks" - SAns want Boks to demolish NZ at Ellis Park

13 August 2022 2:13 PM

The Springboks convincingly beat the All Blacks 26-10 in Mbombela last Saturday, and back-to-back wins against New Zealand would see the Boks climb back to second place on World Rugby’s test rankings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of Siya Kolisisi dancing with fans posted by the Gwijo Squad on Twitter @GwijoSquad

[WATCH] Skipper Siya gets down with fans to welcome Dweba ahead of NZ clash

13 August 2022 11:42 AM

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi warmed hearts again this week when he jammed with supporters ahead of the clash with the All Blacks on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi in action against the All Blacks in their Rugby Championship match at the Mbombela Stadium on 6 August 2022. Picture: @Springboks/Twitter

Springboks, All Blacks rivalry, 'the greatest in rugby'

12 August 2022 1:28 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Liam Napier, a journalist from New Zealand on tour with the All Blacks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Blitzbok coach Neill Powell. Picture: Castle Lite

'I'm ready for a new challenge': Neil Powell on final weeks with the Blitzboks

12 August 2022 12:31 PM

Long-serving Blitzbok coach, Neil Powell, talks about his final chapter with the Springbok Sevens set up and his plans for the immediate future.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

60% of South African children admit to watching porn – Unisa study

Local

'Everything on track for 2022 Comrades Marathon'

Local Sport

There’s no transparency in retailers’ price hikes – Competition Commission

Local Business

EWN Highlights

Prasa whistleblower Ngoye: When you know the truth, you have to speak out

26 August 2022 9:30 AM

EFF's Shivambu shared top secret intelligence report with PP's office, MPs told

26 August 2022 9:16 AM

Unisa VC Lenkabula denies using university fees to buy fridge, bed for R500,000

26 August 2022 8:52 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA