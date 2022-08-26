'Everything on track for 2022 Comrades Marathon'
Africa Melane spoke to the marketing and communications specialist for the Comrades Association, Delaine Cools, to shed light on their preparation ahead of the ultra Marathon.
Runners across the country and abroad are set to partake in the famous 2022 Comrades marathon in KwaZulu-Natal this weekend.
The road race takes place on Sunday 28 August 2022, after a two-year suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic regulations.
The last installment of the marathon was in 2019.
This Sunday's down run will begin at the City Hall in Pietermaritzburg and finish at Moses Mabhida stadium.
There's lots of excitement in the air, especially if you're in Durban or KZN, the excitement is really palpable... [COVID-19] gave us more time to plan, Comrades does take more than 13 months of planning.Delaine Cools, Marketing and communication specialist - Comrades Association
Cools added that the change of dates from June to August stemmed from complaints about harsh winter conditions.
We had runners in Gauteng complaining about winter and waking up in the cold. We wait to see how it pans out this year but from a planning stage, everything is on track.Delaine Cools, Marketing and communication specialist - Comrades Association
Scroll up to listen to the full interview in the audio clip
This article first appeared on 702 : 'Everything on track for 2022 Comrades Marathon'
More from Local
Systemic issues in the NPA & Hawks preventing corruption arrests - expert
Open Secret's Head of investigations - Michael Marchant says that there has been concern over the years about problems within these agencies where there might have been cases of deliberate sabotage or intervention in high-profile cases.Read More
There’s no transparency in retailers’ price hikes – Competition Commission
South African households have had to brave rising food prices due to inflation.Read More
60% of South African children admit to watching porn – Unisa study
The study found that children as young as 8-years-old have been exposed to pornographic material.Read More
'Evidence that raided insurers share passcodes to access each other's systems'
The Competition Commission's Makgale Mohlala explains Thursday's raids on the premises of eight major long-term insurers.Read More
AfriForum's hate speech case against EFF dismissed
AfriForum went to court after members of the EFF sang Dubul'ibhunu, which translates to "Shoot the boer", outside the Senekal Magistrate's Court.Read More
Competition Commission raids major insurers including Old Mutual and Sanlam
The Competition Commission carried out raids on the premises of eight major long-term insurers suspected of price-fixing.Read More
Midday Report Express: Equality Court has ruled in favour of the EFF
Mandy Wiener has the latest news, expect analysis and breaking stories including EEF's victory over AfriForum at the Equality Court and Mandy's book of the week.Read More
CoCT hires extra security to prevent unlawful occupation of new housing project
The City’s Gugulethu Infill affordable housing project stretches over two sites, Erf 8448 in Gugulethu and Mau Mau in Nyanga.Read More
Barbs Wire: Facebook algorithm carnage and Monaco's Ferrari crash
The bug happened on Wednesday, 24 August 2022, and it has taken the social media giant three hours to fix it.Read More
More from Sport
Cape Town proud to host 2023 T20 Women’s World Cup
The City of Cape Town has been named as one of the host cities for the upcoming T20 Women's World Cup.Read More
False Bay RFC inches closer to clinching Super A league title
This weekend marked the end of the long round-robin season in the Western province Super A divisions as the False Bay Rugby Football Club (RFC) reigned supreme in the end.Read More
Who gets your vote for the WC's Sport Legends Awards 2022?
The Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport (DCAS) has called on the public to submit nominations for the 2022 Sport Legends Awards.Read More
Broadcasting national sports: SABC takes Supersport to Competition Commission
The public broadcaster wants to fulfil its mandate to showcase national sports.Read More
SABC pays nothing to broadcast English football. Sports economist explains how
Lester Kiewit interviewed sports economist Nqobili Ndlovu.Read More
Pilot Joggie Zeuner on Ellis Park flyover ahead of Bok-All Blacks clash
What went into planning that Boeing flyover at Ellis Park over the weekend?Read More
"Zero sympathy for All Blacks" - SAns want Boks to demolish NZ at Ellis Park
The Springboks convincingly beat the All Blacks 26-10 in Mbombela last Saturday, and back-to-back wins against New Zealand would see the Boks climb back to second place on World Rugby’s test rankings.Read More
[WATCH] Skipper Siya gets down with fans to welcome Dweba ahead of NZ clash
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi warmed hearts again this week when he jammed with supporters ahead of the clash with the All Blacks on Saturday.Read More
Springboks, All Blacks rivalry, 'the greatest in rugby'
Lester Kiewit interviews Liam Napier, a journalist from New Zealand on tour with the All Blacks.Read More