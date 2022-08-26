Systemic issues in the NPA & Hawks preventing corruption arrests - expert
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the head of investigations at Open Secrets - Michael Marchant, about the organisation's report that has state capture under the microscope, uncovering what is holding the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) back from prosecuting those responsible for state capture.
On Thursday, Open Secrets released a paper explaining obstacles within the Hawks and the NPA that have most likely prevented prosecutions from happening.
The paper presented potential reasons why the country has not seen swift justice enacted to bring cases of corruption to account within the Hawks and the NPA.
The organisation's head of investigations - Michael Marchant says that there has been concern over the years about problems within these agencies where there might have been cases of deliberate sabotage or intervention in high-profile cases.
There has also been a lack of resources and skills that have been bottlenecks that have held up cases, says Marchant.
Systemic issues within the NPA and Hawks, then, could be a potential reason why there have been investigation delays within these agencies.
Though the lack of action within the Hawks and the NPA has dwindled faith in these agencies, he says that there is still a way to move forward because of the seeming genuine desire within particularly the NPA to make changes.
In order to ensure that there are not only arrests but successful prosecutions, Marchant urges agencies to be fully transparent with the public about the challenges they face as well as the people within the agencies that are delaying action from taking place.
We are aware, of course, that there are difficulties with labour issues when it comes to confidentiality, but when you hold such vital public positions, it's crucial.Michael Marchant, head of investigations - OpenSecrets
Scroll up for the full interview.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/rawpixel/rawpixel1810/rawpixel181001668/111123212-diverse-people-crime-shoot.jpg
More from Local
There’s no transparency in retailers’ price hikes – Competition Commission
South African households have had to brave rising food prices due to inflation.Read More
'Everything on track for 2022 Comrades Marathon'
The Comrades Association is of the view that the COVID-19 pandemic gave it time to prepare better for the race.Read More
60% of South African children admit to watching porn – Unisa study
The study found that children as young as 8-years-old have been exposed to pornographic material.Read More
'Evidence that raided insurers share passcodes to access each other's systems'
The Competition Commission's Makgale Mohlala explains Thursday's raids on the premises of eight major long-term insurers.Read More
AfriForum's hate speech case against EFF dismissed
AfriForum went to court after members of the EFF sang Dubul'ibhunu, which translates to "Shoot the boer", outside the Senekal Magistrate's Court.Read More
Competition Commission raids major insurers including Old Mutual and Sanlam
The Competition Commission carried out raids on the premises of eight major long-term insurers suspected of price-fixing.Read More
Midday Report Express: Equality Court has ruled in favour of the EFF
Mandy Wiener has the latest news, expect analysis and breaking stories including EEF's victory over AfriForum at the Equality Court and Mandy's book of the week.Read More
CoCT hires extra security to prevent unlawful occupation of new housing project
The City’s Gugulethu Infill affordable housing project stretches over two sites, Erf 8448 in Gugulethu and Mau Mau in Nyanga.Read More
Barbs Wire: Facebook algorithm carnage and Monaco's Ferrari crash
The bug happened on Wednesday, 24 August 2022, and it has taken the social media giant three hours to fix it.Read More