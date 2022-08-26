Systemic issues in the NPA & Hawks preventing corruption arrests - expert





Refilwe Moloto speaks to the head of investigations at Open Secrets - Michael Marchant, about the organisation's report that has state capture under the microscope, uncovering what is holding the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) back from prosecuting those responsible for state capture.

On Thursday, Open Secrets released a paper explaining obstacles within the Hawks and the NPA that have most likely prevented prosecutions from happening.

The paper presented potential reasons why the country has not seen swift justice enacted to bring cases of corruption to account within the Hawks and the NPA.

The organisation's head of investigations - Michael Marchant says that there has been concern over the years about problems within these agencies where there might have been cases of deliberate sabotage or intervention in high-profile cases.

There has also been a lack of resources and skills that have been bottlenecks that have held up cases, says Marchant.

Systemic issues within the NPA and Hawks, then, could be a potential reason why there have been investigation delays within these agencies.

Though the lack of action within the Hawks and the NPA has dwindled faith in these agencies, he says that there is still a way to move forward because of the seeming genuine desire within particularly the NPA to make changes.

In order to ensure that there are not only arrests but successful prosecutions, Marchant urges agencies to be fully transparent with the public about the challenges they face as well as the people within the agencies that are delaying action from taking place.

We are aware, of course, that there are difficulties with labour issues when it comes to confidentiality, but when you hold such vital public positions, it's crucial. Michael Marchant, head of investigations - OpenSecrets

