Food XX Awards to sing the praises of women in the culinary industry





Refilwe Moloto spojke to Hannerie Visser, owner and creative director of Studio H, who hosts the FOOD XX awards.

*A breakfast event to announce the annual FOOD XX Women in Food Awards winners for 2022 will be hosted at Makers Landing, V&A Waterfront, on Tuesday 30 August 2022.

Men dominate the culinary arts in terms of actual numbers and accolades.

FOOD XX hopes to change one aspect of this reality.

Since 2018, culinary creative agency Studio H has been celebrating women in all aspects of the food industry with their FOOD XX Awards.

The company seeks to highlight the work of high-impact women in all facets of the field – from the farms to the kitchens and media among others.

The FOOD XX Awards celebratory breakfast will feature a talk by Mmabatho Molefe of Emazulwini - who is one of our trailblazers - a tea ceremony by Michele Mistry of Indikaap Vegan Ayurveda and an interactive installation by Nabo Binas of pop up Ukutya.

I'm super excited. So we've had an incredible amount of nominations this year. I am so proud of everyone and so thankful and totally overwhelmed. Hannerie Visser, owner and creative director of Studio H, who hosts the FOOD XX awards

