Diaan Lawrenson on Netflix's first Afrikaans series 'Ludik'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to renowned South African actress, Diaan Lawrenson about starring in the new Afrikaans Netflix original series, Ludik.
The show follows Daan Ludik - a businessman with a secret diamond smuggling business on the side whose life begins to unravel after his family member is kidnapped.
The action-packed series stars Lawrenson, Arnold Vosloo, and Zane Meas.
Lawrenson plays Anet Ludik - Daan's wife, who tries to uncover his secrets while trying to save her marriage and family - essentially operating as his mirror protagonist.
Lawrenson says that she was amped to star in a Netflix original after she was approached by one of the show's producers, Paul Buys, to star in the project years ago.
As for what's next, the actress says she's unsure yet but hopes that Ludik will do well both locally and globally so that it can be renewed for future seasons as it still has a lot of storylines to explore.
For me, it's really about where we are now and wanting the best for Ludik... that's where I am now, really wanting the show to do well and for people to watch it and enjoy it... and, then, we'll see. Obviously, we are all very keen to make more Ludik, but we'll have to wait and see.Diaan Lawrenson, actress
I've come to a point where I just enjoy the projects I've made and hope that they do well and hope they reach audiences all over.Diaan Lawrenson, actress
Ludik is available for streaming on Netflix on Friday.
Scroll up for the full interview.
More from Lifestyle
Cape Town City Guide: Seven live events you can attend for under R300
Here are seven budget-friendly live events happening in the Mother City this weekend. There's a wide variety of entertainment to choose from.Read More
Man tests positive for monkeypox, HIV and COVID-19 – on the same day
The tourist from Italy is the first known case of someone being infected by the three viruses at the same time.Read More
Spice up your life: Atlas Trading Co on trading in Cape Town since 1946
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Wahab Ahmed, director at Atlas Trading Co. about being the oldest spice shop in Cape Town.Read More
I have a compulsion to bring food and people together- chef Karen Dudley
Customers were devastated when 'The Kitchen' closed during lockdown, but Dudley's loving the break from being an entrepreneur.Read More
Distell sales top pre-COVID levels, led by 'rampant demand' for Savanna
Distell has posted strong year-end results as it waits for a buy-out by Dutch brewer Heineken to be approved.Read More
How the trans community faces systematic discrimination when transitioning
The dynamics of transitioning can be challenging for the trans community.Read More
[LISTEN] Nobody answers calls from unkown numbers anymore - do you?
Do you avoid phone calls from unknown numbers like the plague? It's causing headaches for call centres and recruiters.Read More
Consumers are advised to consider credit to sustain high cost of living
Stats SA on Wednesday released the annual consumer price inflation that has reached a record 13-year high, as it rose to 7.8% in July from 7.4% in June.Read More
'Disney+ SA's platform challenges blamed on ‘device compatibility’ issues
Three months after the streaming platform was launched, subscribers are still experiencing a number of issues.Read More