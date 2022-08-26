Spice up your life: Atlas Trading Co on trading in Cape Town since 1946
*Atlas Trading Company Cape Town's oldest spice store
The City Fave for today is Atlas Trading Co. an iconic spice shop in the heart of Bo Kaap and a favorite destination for the cities home cooks and professional chefs.
It is Cape Town's oldest spice store and has been housed in the same colonial era building since its opening day. According to Wahab Ahmed, director at Atlas Trading Co., the building is made from the same stone used to build the Castle.
Originally a small wholesaler/general grocer established in 1946 by Mr Wahab's father and uncle, the pair realised there was a gap in the market for spices and slowly shifted Atlas' offering toward spices, eventually specialising in it.
Today, Atlas is _the _shop in Cape Town offering up anything you could possibly want.
It was not a spice shop at the time. It was more a grocer line. And then slowly, because Cape Town didn't have a lot of spices, they used to get it from Durban, so they decided to stock spices. As it is now, we're completely spices. No grocery lines, just spices.Wahab Ahmed, Director at Atlas Trading Co.
