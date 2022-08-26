Streaming issues? Report here
Actor Tiaan Slabbert spins his 80s and 90s tunes on CapeTalk

26 August 2022 11:17 AM
by Ayesha Yon
Tags:
An Hour With

Every Sunday at 10am we hand over control of our playlist to one well-loved personality with their selection of 80s and 90s hits.

South African actor, Tiaan Slabbert is ready to take over CapeTalk's playlist this Sunday for another edition of #AnHourWith!

Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour, and with only one brief - to play their very favourite 80s & 90s hits and share fond musical memories!

Tune into CapeTalk this Sunday for awesome tracks from Brenda Fassie, Mango Groove, and Freshlyground.

Listen across the city on 567 AM | DStv Channel 885 | The App | www.capetalk.co.za




26 August 2022 11:17 AM
by Ayesha Yon
Tags:
An Hour With

