Man tests positive for monkeypox, HIV and COVID-19 – on the same day

A 36-year-old Italian man who returned home from a holiday in Spain tested positive for COVID-19, monkeypox and HIV on the same day.

The man had unprotected sex while on vacation.

Experts suspect monkeypox to be sexually transmitted.

The man has since recovered from monkeypox and COVID-19 after receiving treatment in hospital.

He is also receiving treatment for HIV.

A man with a blistering monkeypox rash. Picture: © halfpoint/123rf.com

How awful is that? … Covid, monkeypox, and HIV all at the same time… It highlights how symptoms overlap… This poor chap! Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

