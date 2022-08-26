Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

What makes exploring sex so complex for people with intellectual disabilities

26 August 2022 2:54 PM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
sexuality
Intellectual disabilities

An article, published in The Conversation, centred around people with intellectual disabilities rights to explore their sexuality. The article also looked at the concerns family members might have.

Amy Maclver speaks to postdoctoral fellow at the Centre for Rehabilitation Studies at Stellenbosch University, Dr Callista Kahonde, about her article published in The Conversation. The article explores what make conversations around people with intellectual disabilities, exploring their sexuality, so complex. Maclver was standing in for Lester Kiewit on the Morning Review.

The article was based on a study by Dr Callista Kahonde. Her PhD looked at people with intellectual disabilities, and challenges around them expressing their sexuality.

Kahonde says that it was important to talk about the challenges, to educate people about the experiences of people with disabilities, because it is not a topic readily brought up.

According to the DSM-5-TR classification of the American Psychiatric Association, someone diagnosed with intellectual disabilities needs to present three characteristics; the person has to present significant deficits in intellectual function, the deficits need to present themselves in the developmental period of their lives, and they need to present significant limitations in adaptive function.

These diagnoses span from mild to severe.

Part of the reason that makes understanding other people's experiences hard, is the level of education that people have. The freedom that family members give people with intellectual disabilities can range from totally cutting them off from exploring their sexuality, to granting them full freedom to explore this aspect of themselves, says Kahonde.

Her research looked at twenty-five families, with intellectually disabled family members with mild characteristics, to get an understanding of what they think about these people exploring their sexuality. Kahonde examined the support that their families gave them, and how they responded to it.

Kahonde says that responses varied based on the context of the situation, with factors affecting the feedback including access to resources and information on people intellectual disabilities, and the socio-economic standings of the families.

If the family can actually get access to support, for example, from professionals like psychologist, and psychiatrists, and gynecologists, they can go with this young adult and they can get some, sort of, training to understand their emotions, and all that. But when family doesn't have resources and don't know where to go, they might just end up being extremely overprotective.

Dr Callista Kahonde - Postdoctoral fellow at the Centre for Rehabilitation Studies at Stellenbosch University

Families looking to get more information on people with intellectual disabilities can contact the Western Cape Forum for Intellectual Disability here.

Scroll up to listen to the full interview above.




