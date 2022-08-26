China forgives debt of 17 African countries
Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish.
I think China will own this continent wholesale at some point.Refilwe Moloto, presenter - Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
China says it is waiving 23 outstanding interest-free loans for 17 African countries that had matured by the end of 2021.
It will also provide food assistance to the 17 countries.
It’s trying to keep Africa onside with China…Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Report
China is Africa’s largest lender.
It remains unclear who the 17 beneficiaries are or the amounts that China will forgive.
The countries that owe China the most money are Angola, Zambia, Cameroon, Kenya, and Ethiopia.
They’ve been accused of 'debt trap diplomacy'. Giving countries money, money, money, money until they can’t possibly pay, then demanding land from them and that sort of thing…Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Report
China gets very, very upset when the West accuse them of debt trap diplomacy… China does give a lot of loans and they do have countries such as Angola in debt up to their eyeballs…Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Report
A statement made by China’s foreign minister Wang Yi when speaking about the debt waiver may indicate the geopolitical strings that the superpower attaches to the move.
“China appreciates the firm commitment of African countries to the one-China principle and your strong support for China’s efforts to safeguard sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity,” said Yi.
Moloto interviewed Cornish – scroll up to listen.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_129039445_100-chinese-renminbi-banknotes-background-china-beijing-.html?vti=m9ephwiscq2g62n13m-1-14
More from Business
South Korea is 'running out of people' as women have fewer babies
South Korea has the lowest fertility in the world, figures released by its government this week show.Read More
There’s no transparency in retailers’ price hikes – Competition Commission
South African households have had to brave rising food prices due to inflation.Read More
I have a compulsion to bring food and people together- chef Karen Dudley
Customers were devastated when 'The Kitchen' closed during lockdown, but Dudley's loving the break from being an entrepreneur.Read More
'Evidence that raided insurers share passcodes to access each other's systems'
The Competition Commission's Makgale Mohlala explains Thursday's raids on the premises of eight major long-term insurers.Read More
Sibanye-Stillwater reports 51% drop in profit, partly due to SA gold strike
Miner Sibanye-Stillwater says its half-year results still compare favourably with profit achieved for the second half of 2021.Read More
Distell sales top pre-COVID levels, led by 'rampant demand' for Savanna
Distell has posted strong year-end results as it waits for a buy-out by Dutch brewer Heineken to be approved.Read More
Competition Commission raids major insurers including Old Mutual and Sanlam
The Competition Commission carried out raids on the premises of eight major long-term insurers suspected of price-fixing.Read More
[LISTEN] Nobody answers calls from unkown numbers anymore - do you?
Do you avoid phone calls from unknown numbers like the plague? It's causing headaches for call centres and recruiters.Read More
How technology is changing the experience of parkgoers
A rising trend in the digital business space has been connected parks - which provide users with additional information for more interactive business.Read More
More from World
South Korea is 'running out of people' as women have fewer babies
South Korea has the lowest fertility in the world, figures released by its government this week show.Read More
Man tests positive for monkeypox, HIV and COVID-19 – on the same day
The tourist from Italy is the first known case of someone being infected by the three viruses at the same time.Read More
Ukraine is growing stronger militarily - Deutsche Welle
German support for Ukraine’s fight against Russian invaders remains as strong as ever.Read More
Nasa will put humans on the moon in 2024 and 2025 – at the cost of R1.5 trillion
A new age of space exploration begins on Monday with the launch to the moon of the uncrewed Artemis 1.Read More
Miss England finalist wows judges with makeup-free appearance
20-year-old Melisa Raouf relied on her natural beauty when she appeared at the Miss England semi-finals in London this week.Read More
China suffers extreme drought amid worst heatwave on record
The south of the country has recorded its most drawn-out and extreme heatwave since records began 60 years ago.Read More
Russian missiles on train station kill 22 on Ukraine's Independence Day
Russian violence reigned over civilians as Ukraine marked the 31st anniversary of its independence.Read More
Man wins EPIC 22-year legal battle with railways for overcharging him by R4.26
"It’s not the money that matters," Tungnath Chaturvedi told the BBC. “This was always about a fight for justice."Read More
Estonia has the worst inflation (23.2%) in Europe, but they’re feeling fine
Estonians are used to difficulties. They know what it’s like under Russian occupation, putting their inflation rate into context.Read More
More from Africa
Angolan elections: 'A matter of continuity or a complete change'
Former Portuguese colony Angola's elections for a new president and a new national executive got under way on Wednesday.Read More
New US ambassador to SA commits to Ubuntu diplomacy
Promoting education will be one of the key focus areas for the new US ambassador to South Africa.Read More
Namibia says call to lift fresh produce import ban on SA is 'emotional'
Namibia and Botswana have blocked imports of some fresh produce from South Africa 'to protect their own internal economies'.Read More
Oil-rich, youthful Angola votes in its tightest election ever on Wednesday
Angola’s youthful voters are threatening the MPLA’s half-a-century grip on power.Read More
How your business can thrive with fibre connectivity, despite loadshedding
A Telkom exec outlines the improvements they’ve made to optimize fibre connection to small and medium businesses.Read More
Success of kraal entry means Misuzulu's the 'rightful heir of the Zulu nation'
Now that the new Zulu king has officially ascended to the throne, all eyes are on other members of the royal family who had been against the move.Read More
Madagascar famine: 334 000 people face imminent starvation
The United Nations calls the situation in the island country “the world’s first climate change-induced famine”.Read More
Tanzanian president orders overweight cops to lose weight - a lesson for SA?
Is this fattist, or a good lesson for South African police officers?Read More
[LISTEN] How do people in Zimbabwe feel about the end of the exemption permit?
Lester Kiewit interviews Zimbabwean Khanyile Mlotshwa, a PhD candidate at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, to get his opinion on the matter.Read More