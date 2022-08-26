China forgives debt of 17 African countries





Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish.

I think China will own this continent wholesale at some point. Refilwe Moloto, presenter - Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

China says it is waiving 23 outstanding interest-free loans for 17 African countries that had matured by the end of 2021.

It will also provide food assistance to the 17 countries.

It’s trying to keep Africa onside with China… Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Report

China is Africa’s largest lender.

It remains unclear who the 17 beneficiaries are or the amounts that China will forgive.

The countries that owe China the most money are Angola, Zambia, Cameroon, Kenya, and Ethiopia.

They’ve been accused of 'debt trap diplomacy'. Giving countries money, money, money, money until they can’t possibly pay, then demanding land from them and that sort of thing… Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Report

China gets very, very upset when the West accuse them of debt trap diplomacy… China does give a lot of loans and they do have countries such as Angola in debt up to their eyeballs… Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Report

A statement made by China’s foreign minister Wang Yi when speaking about the debt waiver may indicate the geopolitical strings that the superpower attaches to the move.

“China appreciates the firm commitment of African countries to the one-China principle and your strong support for China’s efforts to safeguard sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity,” said Yi.

