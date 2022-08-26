Streaming issues? Report here
No Items to show
Latest Local
Systemic issues in the NPA & Hawks preventing corruption arrests - expert Open Secret's Head of investigations - Michael Marchant says that there has been concern over the years about problems within thes... 26 August 2022 9:26 AM
There’s no transparency in retailers’ price hikes – Competition Commission South African households have had to brave rising food prices due to inflation. 26 August 2022 8:56 AM
'Everything on track for 2022 Comrades Marathon' The Comrades Association is of the view that the COVID-19 pandemic gave it time to prepare better for the race. 26 August 2022 7:38 AM
View all Local
YONELA DIKO: ANC at a crossroad - it is time to pass the baton to young people There is therefore no need to coddle the elders and try not to hurt their feelings. When the time for young leaders to take over,... 25 August 2022 1:49 PM
MANDY WIENER: Govt's hollow promises kill whistleblowers like Babita Deokaran There needs to be tangible change to the country’s legislation, and accountability for those who looted writes Mandy Wiener. 25 August 2022 5:13 AM
Midday Report Express: National shutdown sees friction between unions Delivered to you every afternoon. 24 August 2022 5:07 PM
View all Politics
South Korea is 'running out of people' as women have fewer babies South Korea has the lowest fertility in the world, figures released by its government this week show. 26 August 2022 3:08 PM
China forgives debt of 17 African countries The country has previously faced harsh criticism for its lending practices that trap poor countries. 26 August 2022 2:06 PM
I have a compulsion to bring food and people together- chef Karen Dudley Customers were devastated when 'The Kitchen' closed during lockdown, but Dudley's loving the break from being an entrepreneur. 25 August 2022 9:42 PM
View all Business
What makes exploring sex so complex for people with intellectual disabilities An article, published in The Conversation, centred around people with intellectual disabilities rights to explore their sexuality.... 26 August 2022 2:54 PM
Cape Town City Guide: Seven live events you can attend for under R300 Here are seven budget-friendly live events happening in the Mother City this weekend. There's a wide variety of entertainment to c... 26 August 2022 12:59 PM
Man tests positive for monkeypox, HIV and COVID-19 – on the same day The tourist from Italy is the first known case of someone being infected by the three viruses at the same time. 26 August 2022 12:31 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town proud to host 2023 T20 Women’s World Cup The City of Cape Town has been named as one of the host cities for the upcoming T20 Women's World Cup. 24 August 2022 12:59 PM
False Bay RFC inches closer to clinching Super A league title This weekend marked the end of the long round-robin season in the Western province Super A divisions as the False Bay Rugby Footba... 22 August 2022 3:16 PM
Who gets your vote for the WC's Sport Legends Awards 2022? The Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport (DCAS) has called on the public to submit nominations for the 2022 Sport... 22 August 2022 2:15 PM
View all Sport
Actor Tiaan Slabbert spins his 80s and 90s tunes on CapeTalk Every Sunday at 10am we hand over control of our playlist to one well-loved personality with their selection of 80s and 90s hits. 26 August 2022 11:17 AM
Barbs Wire: Facebook algorithm carnage and Monaco's Ferrari crash The bug happened on Wednesday, 24 August 2022, and it has taken the social media giant three hours to fix it. 25 August 2022 1:21 PM
Miss England finalist wows judges with makeup-free appearance 20-year-old Melisa Raouf relied on her natural beauty when she appeared at the Miss England semi-finals in London this week. 25 August 2022 12:53 PM
View all Entertainment
Ukraine is growing stronger militarily - Deutsche Welle German support for Ukraine’s fight against Russian invaders remains as strong as ever. 25 August 2022 4:28 PM
Nasa will put humans on the moon in 2024 and 2025 – at the cost of R1.5 trillion A new age of space exploration begins on Monday with the launch to the moon of the uncrewed Artemis 1. 25 August 2022 3:03 PM
China suffers extreme drought amid worst heatwave on record The south of the country has recorded its most drawn-out and extreme heatwave since records began 60 years ago. 25 August 2022 11:36 AM
View all World
Angolan elections: 'A matter of continuity or a complete change' Former Portuguese colony Angola's elections for a new president and a new national executive got under way on Wednesday. 24 August 2022 2:32 PM
New US ambassador to SA commits to Ubuntu diplomacy Promoting education will be one of the key focus areas for the new US ambassador to South Africa. 24 August 2022 10:16 AM
Namibia says call to lift fresh produce import ban on SA is 'emotional' Namibia and Botswana have blocked imports of some fresh produce from South Africa 'to protect their own internal economies'. 23 August 2022 9:30 PM
View all Africa
Health Squared collapse: Council talking to other schemes re migrating members Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gives an update after the Health Squared medical scheme applied for voluntary liquidation. 24 August 2022 8:31 PM
[WATCH] Out!! Hippo takes the mickey out of a particular car insurer A clever advert for insurance comparison website Hippo might not please one insurance company... 23 August 2022 8:05 PM
Oil-rich, youthful Angola votes in its tightest election ever on Wednesday Angola’s youthful voters are threatening the MPLA’s half-a-century grip on power. 23 August 2022 3:26 PM
View all Opinion
South Korea is 'running out of people' as women have fewer babies

26 August 2022 3:08 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Population growth
South Korea
Adam Gilchrist
Refilwe Moloto
fertility rates
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
aging population

South Korea has the lowest fertility in the world, figures released by its government this week show.

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

In the 1970s, South Korean women had four children, on average.

Today that number has plummeted to 0.84, far below the 2.1 necessary to keep the population size stable.

South Korea's “fertility rate” first dropped below one child per woman in 2018. It has been recording more deaths than births since 2020.

© leungchopan/123rf.com
© leungchopan/123rf.com

They’re running out of people… They’re worried there won’t be enough of the new generation to grow the economy – the young often pay for the elderly… There won’t be enough conscripts for the army…

Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent

The South Korean government has spent billions of dollars to convince people to have children… It’s not working!

Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent

Moloto interviewed Gilchrist - scroll up to listen, then skip to 2:50.




More from Business

© maksymkapliuk/123rf.com

China forgives debt of 17 African countries

26 August 2022 2:06 PM

The country has previously faced harsh criticism for its lending practices that trap poor countries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shopping cart, food inflation. Picture: Pixabay.com

There’s no transparency in retailers’ price hikes – Competition Commission

26 August 2022 8:56 AM

South African households have had to brave rising food prices due to inflation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: Karen Dudley on Instagram @capetownk

I have a compulsion to bring food and people together- chef Karen Dudley

25 August 2022 9:42 PM

Customers were devastated when 'The Kitchen' closed during lockdown, but Dudley's loving the break from being an entrepreneur.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of Makgale Mohlala, Manager of the Cartels Division, from Competition Commission website

'Evidence that raided insurers share passcodes to access each other's systems'

25 August 2022 8:54 PM

The Competition Commission's Makgale Mohlala explains Thursday's raids on the premises of eight major long-term insurers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© 1971yes/123rf.com

Sibanye-Stillwater reports 51% drop in profit, partly due to SA gold strike

25 August 2022 7:45 PM

Miner Sibanye-Stillwater says its half-year results still compare favourably with profit achieved for the second half of 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Nici Keil on Pixabay

Distell sales top pre-COVID levels, led by 'rampant demand' for Savanna

25 August 2022 7:24 PM

Distell has posted strong year-end results as it waits for a buy-out by Dutch brewer Heineken to be approved.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ thodonal/123rf.com

Competition Commission raids major insurers including Old Mutual and Sanlam

25 August 2022 6:41 PM

The Competition Commission carried out raids on the premises of eight major long-term insurers suspected of price-fixing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© burdun/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Nobody answers calls from unkown numbers anymore - do you?

25 August 2022 12:47 PM

Do you avoid phone calls from unknown numbers like the plague? It's causing headaches for call centres and recruiters.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Roller coaster theme park vibes. Picture: Pixabay.com

How technology is changing the experience of parkgoers

25 August 2022 9:43 AM

A rising trend in the digital business space has been connected parks - which provide users with additional information for more interactive business.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eeek! Slap chips are in short supply. © pixelbliss/123rf.com

Expect a slap in the chips as potato price hike looms

25 August 2022 8:46 AM

Prepare to pay more for fried chips in the coming months as steep duties hit our major suppliers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

© maksymkapliuk/123rf.com

China forgives debt of 17 African countries

26 August 2022 2:06 PM

The country has previously faced harsh criticism for its lending practices that trap poor countries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A man with a blistering monkeypox rash. Picture: © halfpoint/123rf.com

Man tests positive for monkeypox, HIV and COVID-19 – on the same day

26 August 2022 12:31 PM

The tourist from Italy is the first known case of someone being infected by the three viruses at the same time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© melnyk58/123rf.com

Ukraine is growing stronger militarily - Deutsche Welle

25 August 2022 4:28 PM

German support for Ukraine’s fight against Russian invaders remains as strong as ever.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© forplayday/123rf.com

Nasa will put humans on the moon in 2024 and 2025 – at the cost of R1.5 trillion

25 August 2022 3:03 PM

A new age of space exploration begins on Monday with the launch to the moon of the uncrewed Artemis 1.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Melissa Raouf Miss England finalist Instgram DK Pixels UK.JPG

Miss England finalist wows judges with makeup-free appearance

25 August 2022 12:53 PM

20-year-old Melisa Raouf relied on her natural beauty when she appeared at the Miss England semi-finals in London this week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© dragomirescu/123rf.com

China suffers extreme drought amid worst heatwave on record

25 August 2022 11:36 AM

The south of the country has recorded its most drawn-out and extreme heatwave since records began 60 years ago.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vladimir Putin. © fotogigi85/123rf.com

Russian missiles on train station kill 22 on Ukraine's Independence Day

25 August 2022 10:17 AM

Russian violence reigned over civilians as Ukraine marked the 31st anniversary of its independence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tungnath Chaturvedi never gave up. © gajus/123rf.com

Man wins EPIC 22-year legal battle with railways for overcharging him by R4.26

24 August 2022 3:57 PM

"It’s not the money that matters," Tungnath Chaturvedi told the BBC. “This was always about a fight for justice."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© micheleursi/123rf.com

Estonia has the worst inflation (23.2%) in Europe, but they’re feeling fine

24 August 2022 1:33 PM

Estonians are used to difficulties. They know what it’s like under Russian occupation, putting their inflation rate into context.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town CBD and Table Mountain 26/10/2020 © Subiaco Photography

Cape Town ranks high on 'world's best city list'...again!

24 August 2022 12:19 PM

The Mother City was rated for its good food, culture, mountains, beaches, and nightlife by Time Out editors and readers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

