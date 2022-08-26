South Korea is 'running out of people' as women have fewer babies
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
In the 1970s, South Korean women had four children, on average.
Today that number has plummeted to 0.84, far below the 2.1 necessary to keep the population size stable.
South Korea's “fertility rate” first dropped below one child per woman in 2018. It has been recording more deaths than births since 2020.
They’re running out of people… They’re worried there won’t be enough of the new generation to grow the economy – the young often pay for the elderly… There won’t be enough conscripts for the army…Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent
The South Korean government has spent billions of dollars to convince people to have children… It’s not working!Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent
Moloto interviewed Gilchrist - scroll up to listen, then skip to 2:50.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_51155270_confused-baby-boy-hand-touch-ear.html?vti=nhzedg584trwyvnbvi-1-181
