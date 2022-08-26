Russian athlete Alexandra Morozova blocked from competing in Comrades Marathon

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Systemic issues in the NPA & Hawks preventing corruption arrests - expert Open Secret's Head of investigations - Michael Marchant says that there has been concern over the years about problems within thes... 26 August 2022 9:26 AM
There’s no transparency in retailers’ price hikes – Competition Commission South African households have had to brave rising food prices due to inflation. 26 August 2022 8:56 AM
'Everything on track for 2022 Comrades Marathon' The Comrades Association is of the view that the COVID-19 pandemic gave it time to prepare better for the race. 26 August 2022 7:38 AM
View all Local
YONELA DIKO: ANC at a crossroad - it is time to pass the baton to young people There is therefore no need to coddle the elders and try not to hurt their feelings. When the time for young leaders to take over,... 25 August 2022 1:49 PM
MANDY WIENER: Govt's hollow promises kill whistleblowers like Babita Deokaran There needs to be tangible change to the country’s legislation, and accountability for those who looted writes Mandy Wiener. 25 August 2022 5:13 AM
Midday Report Express: National shutdown sees friction between unions Delivered to you every afternoon. 24 August 2022 5:07 PM
View all Politics
South Korea is 'running out of people' as women have fewer babies South Korea has the lowest fertility in the world, figures released by its government this week show. 26 August 2022 3:08 PM
China forgives debt of 17 African countries The country has previously faced harsh criticism for its lending practices that trap poor countries. 26 August 2022 2:06 PM
I have a compulsion to bring food and people together- chef Karen Dudley Customers were devastated when 'The Kitchen' closed during lockdown, but Dudley's loving the break from being an entrepreneur. 25 August 2022 9:42 PM
View all Business
What makes exploring sex so complex for people with intellectual disabilities An article, published in The Conversation, centred around people with intellectual disabilities rights to explore their sexuality.... 26 August 2022 2:54 PM
Cape Town City Guide: Seven live events you can attend for under R300 Here are seven budget-friendly live events happening in the Mother City this weekend. There's a wide variety of entertainment to c... 26 August 2022 12:59 PM
Man tests positive for monkeypox, HIV and COVID-19 – on the same day The tourist from Italy is the first known case of someone being infected by the three viruses at the same time. 26 August 2022 12:31 PM
View all Lifestyle
Russian athlete Alexandra Morozova blocked from competing in Comrades Marathon Morozova has been pulled out of the race because she’s Russian. This, in line with a supposed directive from World Athletics, base... 26 August 2022 4:48 PM
Cape Town proud to host 2023 T20 Women’s World Cup The City of Cape Town has been named as one of the host cities for the upcoming T20 Women's World Cup. 24 August 2022 12:59 PM
False Bay RFC inches closer to clinching Super A league title This weekend marked the end of the long round-robin season in the Western province Super A divisions as the False Bay Rugby Footba... 22 August 2022 3:16 PM
View all Sport
Actor Tiaan Slabbert spins his 80s and 90s tunes on CapeTalk Every Sunday at 10am we hand over control of our playlist to one well-loved personality with their selection of 80s and 90s hits. 26 August 2022 11:17 AM
Barbs Wire: Facebook algorithm carnage and Monaco's Ferrari crash The bug happened on Wednesday, 24 August 2022, and it has taken the social media giant three hours to fix it. 25 August 2022 1:21 PM
Miss England finalist wows judges with makeup-free appearance 20-year-old Melisa Raouf relied on her natural beauty when she appeared at the Miss England semi-finals in London this week. 25 August 2022 12:53 PM
View all Entertainment
Ukraine is growing stronger militarily - Deutsche Welle German support for Ukraine’s fight against Russian invaders remains as strong as ever. 25 August 2022 4:28 PM
Nasa will put humans on the moon in 2024 and 2025 – at the cost of R1.5 trillion A new age of space exploration begins on Monday with the launch to the moon of the uncrewed Artemis 1. 25 August 2022 3:03 PM
China suffers extreme drought amid worst heatwave on record The south of the country has recorded its most drawn-out and extreme heatwave since records began 60 years ago. 25 August 2022 11:36 AM
View all World
Angolan elections: 'A matter of continuity or a complete change' Former Portuguese colony Angola's elections for a new president and a new national executive got under way on Wednesday. 24 August 2022 2:32 PM
New US ambassador to SA commits to Ubuntu diplomacy Promoting education will be one of the key focus areas for the new US ambassador to South Africa. 24 August 2022 10:16 AM
Namibia says call to lift fresh produce import ban on SA is 'emotional' Namibia and Botswana have blocked imports of some fresh produce from South Africa 'to protect their own internal economies'. 23 August 2022 9:30 PM
View all Africa
Health Squared collapse: Council talking to other schemes re migrating members Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gives an update after the Health Squared medical scheme applied for voluntary liquidation. 24 August 2022 8:31 PM
[WATCH] Out!! Hippo takes the mickey out of a particular car insurer A clever advert for insurance comparison website Hippo might not please one insurance company... 23 August 2022 8:05 PM
Oil-rich, youthful Angola votes in its tightest election ever on Wednesday Angola’s youthful voters are threatening the MPLA’s half-a-century grip on power. 23 August 2022 3:26 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Russian athlete Alexandra Morozova blocked from competing in Comrades Marathon

26 August 2022 4:48 PM
by Bernadette Wicks
Tags:
Russia
Comrades Marathon
Alexandra Morozova

Morozova has been pulled out of the race because she’s Russian. This, in line with a supposed directive from World Athletics, based on Russia’s current invasion of Ukraine. Her only hopes to compete on Sunday now rest with the Pietermaritzburg High Court, where she filed an urgent application challenging the decision on Friday.

With just days to go before the Comrades Marathon, one of this year’s top contenders - Alexandra Morozova - has been pulled out of the race because she’s Russian.

Her only hopes to compete on Sunday now rest with the Pietermaritzburg High Court, where she filed an urgent application challenging the decision on Friday.

The case is set to be heard first thing tomorrow morning.

In her papers, Morozova cites an IOL article from just over a week ago in which Comrades Marathon organisers confirmed that 33 Russian runners would be competing in this year’s race - and in which Morozova was specifically mentioned by name.

She also cites a post on the Comrades Marathon’s official Instagram page from earlier this month, in which she was billed as one of the top ten women competing this year.

Despite this, she says yesterday - with just three days to go before the event - she received a letter from the Comrades Marathon Association. It said that her entry and race number had been withdrawn from the registration, in line with a supposed directive from World Athletics, based on Russia’s current invasion of Ukraine.

“The reason given for my exclusion was that World Athletics had given ‘clear and specific’ instructions that elite athletes or athletes who will win prize money, such as myself, were to be denied entry to any World Athletics affiliated races,” she said.

“Upon reading the letter from World Athletics, however, it is clear that this is not the case. World Athletics does not, in fact, give ‘clear and explicit’ instructions to exclude elite Russian athletes from competing in the marathon, but rather ‘strongly requests’ that events exclude Russian authorised neutral athletes from competing, and recommends that athletes of Russian nationality - likely to win prize money - not be allowed to compete,” Morozova elaborated.

Marazova says she intends to review the decision in due course. In the meantime, though, she wants the Comrades Marathon Association interdicted from preventing her from competing this weekend.

She says she will suffer irreparable harm otherwise in that she won’t be able to earn the prize money she has “a reasonable expectation of winning,” nor will she be able to fulfil her obligations in terms of a sponsorship agreement that she has with athletic apparel company Asics.

“Once the marathon is run, I have lost my opportunity to compete for the prize money and meet sponsorship requirements. This causes prejudice which cannot be remedied at a later stage with an award for damages, as there cannot be certainty regarding where I will place in the marathon, unless I run it,” Morozova explained.

It’s unclear at this stage whether the Comrades Marathon Association is opposing the case, with chairperson Mqondisi Ngcobo having this afternoon told Eyewitness News that they’re still considering their position.


This article first appeared on EWN : Russian athlete Alexandra Morozova blocked from competing in Comrades Marathon




26 August 2022 4:48 PM
by Bernadette Wicks
Tags:
Russia
Comrades Marathon
Alexandra Morozova

More from Sport

FILE: In this undated picture, runners take part in the Comrades Marathon. Picture: comrades.com

'Everything on track for 2022 Comrades Marathon'

26 August 2022 7:38 AM

The Comrades Association is of the view that the COVID-19 pandemic gave it time to prepare better for the race.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© stuartburf/123rf.com

Cape Town proud to host 2023 T20 Women’s World Cup

24 August 2022 12:59 PM

The City of Cape Town has been named as one of the host cities for the upcoming T20 Women's World Cup.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

False Bay RFC. Picture: facebook.com/FalseBayRugbyClubFans

False Bay RFC inches closer to clinching Super A league title

22 August 2022 3:16 PM

This weekend marked the end of the long round-robin season in the Western province Super A divisions as the False Bay Rugby Football Club (RFC) reigned supreme in the end.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© cetkauskas/123rf.com

Who gets your vote for the WC's Sport Legends Awards 2022?

22 August 2022 2:15 PM

The Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport (DCAS) has called on the public to submit nominations for the 2022 Sport Legends Awards.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi in action against the All Blacks in their Rugby Championship match at the Mbombela Stadium on 6 August 2022. Picture: @Springboks/Twitter

Broadcasting national sports: SABC takes Supersport to Competition Commission

18 August 2022 2:24 PM

The public broadcaster wants to fulfil its mandate to showcase national sports.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© cetkauskas/123rf.com

SABC pays nothing to broadcast English football. Sports economist explains how

15 August 2022 2:22 PM

Lester Kiewit interviewed sports economist Nqobili Ndlovu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A screengrab of a FlySafair plan flying over Ellis Park Stadium ahead of the Rugby Championship match between South Africa and New Zealand on 13 August 2022. Picture: @FlySafair/Twitter

Pilot Joggie Zeuner on Ellis Park flyover ahead of Bok-All Blacks clash

15 August 2022 11:43 AM

What went into planning that Boeing flyover at Ellis Park over the weekend?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi in action against the All Blacks in their Rugby Championship match at the Mbombela Stadium on 6 August 2022. Picture: @Springboks/Twitter

"Zero sympathy for All Blacks" - SAns want Boks to demolish NZ at Ellis Park

13 August 2022 2:13 PM

The Springboks convincingly beat the All Blacks 26-10 in Mbombela last Saturday, and back-to-back wins against New Zealand would see the Boks climb back to second place on World Rugby’s test rankings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of Siya Kolisisi dancing with fans posted by the Gwijo Squad on Twitter @GwijoSquad

[WATCH] Skipper Siya gets down with fans to welcome Dweba ahead of NZ clash

13 August 2022 11:42 AM

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi warmed hearts again this week when he jammed with supporters ahead of the clash with the All Blacks on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi in action against the All Blacks in their Rugby Championship match at the Mbombela Stadium on 6 August 2022. Picture: @Springboks/Twitter

Springboks, All Blacks rivalry, 'the greatest in rugby'

12 August 2022 1:28 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Liam Napier, a journalist from New Zealand on tour with the All Blacks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

China forgives debt of 17 African countries

Business World Africa

South Korea is 'running out of people' as women have fewer babies

Business World

Man tests positive for monkeypox, HIV and COVID-19 – on the same day

World Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Four killed in Tigray airstrike as Ethiopia denies targeting civilians

26 August 2022 4:51 PM

Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech for Covid-19 vaccine patent infringement

26 August 2022 4:48 PM

Mkhwebane can’t be fully blamed for Vrede Dairy Farm report, PP exec tells Parly

26 August 2022 4:37 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA