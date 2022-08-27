Zim hospital offers to pay bill of migrant patient rebuked by Limpopo MEC
A private hospital in Harare has offered to pay the medical bill of a Zimbabwean woman at the centre of a furore over the Limpopo Health MEC's rant about foreign nationals burdening South Africa's healthcare system.
A video of MEC Phophi Ramathuba berating the woman for seeking medical treatment in South Africa went viral this week.
The unnamed patient reportedly underwent surgery at Bela Bela Hospital after being injured in a car accident across the border in Zimbabwe.
Leaning over her bedside, Ramathuba told the woman she should seek medical attention from Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa's government instead.
Now the Arundel Hospital in Harare has offered to pay the patient's medical bills.
It posted an appeal on Twitter for help to identify the woman.
Arundel Hospital will settle all outstanding bills for this woman.
The hospital thanked well-wishers for their pledges of assistance, but emphasised that it is not soliciting donations.
"We take pride in our efforts, in collaboration with the government of Zimbabwe to provide optimum healthcare to all," it tweeted.
