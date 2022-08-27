Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Zim hospital offers to pay bill of migrant patient rebuked by Limpopo MEC

27 August 2022 11:06 AM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Zimbabwe
Migrants
Bela Bela
Healthcare
Phophi Ramathuba
Limpopo Health MEC
Arundel Hospital

A video of Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba berating a Zimbabwean woman for seeking treatment in SA went viral this week.
FILE: Limpopo Department of Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba. Picture: National Department of Health (South Africa)/Facebook.
FILE: Limpopo Department of Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba. Picture: National Department of Health (South Africa)/Facebook.

A private hospital in Harare has offered to pay the medical bill of a Zimbabwean woman at the centre of a furore over the Limpopo Health MEC's rant about foreign nationals burdening South Africa's healthcare system.

A video of MEC Phophi Ramathuba berating the woman for seeking medical treatment in South Africa went viral this week.

The unnamed patient reportedly underwent surgery at Bela Bela Hospital after being injured in a car accident across the border in Zimbabwe.

Leaning over her bedside, Ramathuba told the woman she should seek medical attention from Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa's government instead.

Related stories:

RELATED: MEC Ramathuba blames migrants for Limpopo hospitals' surgical backlogs

RELATED: SAMA urges Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba to put HPCSA ethics code first

Now the Arundel Hospital in Harare has offered to pay the patient's medical bills.

It posted an appeal on Twitter for help to identify the woman.

The hospital thanked well-wishers for their pledges of assistance, but emphasised that it is not soliciting donations.

"We take pride in our efforts, in collaboration with the government of Zimbabwe to provide optimum healthcare to all," it tweeted.




