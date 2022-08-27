[VIDEO] Fairway hazard: laughing hyenas drive off feeding lions at third hole





"The wildest course in the world"

Skukuza Golf Club lived up to its reputation this week as staff woke up to a feeding frenzy after a giraffe was taken down on the third hole.

"Forget bunkers, this is definitely the most unique fairway hazard you’ll find on a golf course," it tweeted.

Screengrab of feeding frenzy at Skukuza Golf Club from video posted by Freewalker Travel Africa on YouTube

The green is situated in the Kruger National Park and is not fenced in.

On Friday, the air was filled with the unique sound of hyenas laughing as a pack drove off a number of lions after a giraffe kill on the course.

Staff eventually managed to drive off the triumphant hyenas to remove the carcass.