Tegan Phillips to attempt women's world record cycling from Cairo to Cape Town





Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to endurance cyclist Teagan Phillips about her upcoming world record cycling attempt.

Capetonian Tegan Phillips will attempt a women's world record attempt cycling from Cairo to Cape Town

Mark Beaumont holds the men's record cycling the length of Africa in 42 days and 8 hours

Phillips aims to complete the challenge in 40 to 70 days

On 16 October 2022, endurance cyclist Tegan Phillips will be attempting to set the women's world record for cycling from Cairo to Cape Town.

The ride spans several countries and is approximately 10 800km long, which works out to completing about 100 Cape Town Cycle Tours.

Phillips is aiming to complete her world record attempt within 40 to 70 days.

The Cairo to Cape Town route is a famous one and has been completed many times by all means of travel.

However, it has never been done by a woman on a bicycle for a World Record attempt.

When Tegan realised that, she set her heart on setting the record and becoming the first woman to complete the journey.

But it's not just about cycling from north Africa down to the southern most tip of the continent, Phillips is also raising funds for 100 bicycles for women in Khayelitsha.

In the record books there's a name holder by the men's record, which is Mark Beaumont. And the women's one is just empty....I don't want it to be empty anymore. Tegan Phillips, endurance cyclist

Every bike adventure I do, I try and have an element of raising money for bicycles for women. Tegan Phillips, endurance cyclist

I'm going to do everything that I can to finish this and get the result that I want, but at the same time just be relaxed. Tegan Phillips, endurance cyclist

Listen to the audio for more.