'Don’t blame the ref’ - Twitter reacts to Springboks defeat against Australia
CAPE TOWN - South Africa slumped to yet another defeat against Australia, going down 25-17 to the Wallabies in Adelaide.
Two late tries by Kwagga Smith prevented the score line from being much worse, but it still hasn't changed the fact that the Springboks were deservedly beaten Australia.
Twitter users have slammed the Boks for their woeful performance, even questioning coach Jacques Nienaber's coaching credentials.
The Springboks have now suffered back-to-back defeats, and next head to Sydney where they'll face the Australian team on 3 September.
Siya Kolisi & his @Springboks team were plainly pathetic today. Please change Nienaber as coach because it's the same mistakes being made week in & week out whether in team selection, tactics or execution. Where is the proper coaching???? #SSRugby @SuperSportTV— LawryGov (@SLOGANGOV) August 27, 2022
Shut up about the ref now. The Springboks are playing far worse. Hugs. #AUSvRSA— Roar (@RoryPetzer) August 27, 2022
Hey @RassieRugby please help me understand why the @Springboks just don’t seem to be able to get up for away games in Australia? I really just don’t understand these flat performances year in and out— Ashley Aylott (@AshAylott) August 27, 2022
Springboks totally outplayed again. That chasing the sun movie the peak of arrogance costing us— Mickey Mouse Club (@MickyMausTrader) August 27, 2022
The @AllBlacks and @Springboks coaches in same group both shit #foster #nienaber #nzlarg— Martin Myers (@MartinMyers) August 27, 2022
Marx, Am, Willemse, Mapimpi, Du Toit, Kolisi, De Allende, De Jager, Vermeulen. Among the very best in the world. And this is how the Springboks play? #AUSvRSA— Max du Preez (@MaxduPreez) August 27, 2022
#Springboks seem to have forgotten what makes them so good, their punishing and pragmatic philosophy. They're having an identity crises with this cavalier style of play. #AUSvRSA— Ryan Vrede (@Ryan_Vrede) August 27, 2022
This is an embarrassing display by the Springboks. They were poor at Ellis Park, and even worse in Adelaide. Very little capital left with supporters.— Pieter Du Toit (@PieterDuToit) August 27, 2022
Australia beat the Springboks 25-17— Cindy Poluta (@CindyPoluta) August 27, 2022
That score is EXTREMELY flattering to the Boks. #RugbyChampionship #AUSvENG
Prayers and thoughts tonight for Nick Whites moustache that got touched by Faf de Klerk.
This is desperate against a team that a fortnight ago took 48 points & conceded 7 tries to Arg … but hey @Springboks coaches are beyond critique— Mark Keohane (@mark_keohane) August 27, 2022
Source : Twitter/@Springboks
