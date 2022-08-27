CoCT warns criminals after contractors held up at gunpoint, generators stolen
In the latest attack on City of Cape Town staff, a contractor's team was held up at gunpoint in Mitchells Plain this week.
They were repairing footways on the Highlands Drive bridge damaged also as a result of crime - cable theft in that instance.
The culprits got away with two generators.
RELATED: CoCT's JP Smith explains why he released traumatising smash and grab footage
While they are incredibly grateful that no one was physically hurt, the emotional toll on those involved cannot be discounted says Councillor Rob Quintas.
The ripple effect of this incident is huge - the contractor cannot operate without the generators, staff fear for their lives and need counselling which could result in the project being delayed.Rob Quintas, Mayco Member for Urban Mobility - City of Cape Town
Quintas says this type of attack on City staff or contractors has become far too commonplace.
"It has to stop, not only in the interest of the safety of the employees, but also in the interest of service delivery to our most vulnerable communities."
The councillor appealed to residents to work with the City as they are the ultimate beneficiaries of the bridge project.
I warn those that are hell-bent on undermining our efforts to bring services to our vulnerable residents, that we will do everything in our power to end this criminality.Rob Quintas, Mayco Member for Urban Mobility - City of Cape Town
