Youngsters from Khayelitsha, Mitchells Plain take up hiking challenge





Image of young people from Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain on a training hike @CityofCT

Young people from Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain have completed their first training hike in preparation for next month's Table Mountain Hiking Challenge (TMHC).

It's part of a drive by the City of Cape Town’s Recreation and Parks Department and the Cape Province Mountain Club to increase participation from local communities.

Participants were asked to complete tasks and answer a list of questions about the hike as part of their environmental education.

Aside from being good cardiovascular exercise, hiking also provides mental and emotional benefits notes Councillor Patricia van der Ross.

It gives our young people an opportunity to step away from their stress, unplug from technology and commune with nature. Patricia van der Ross, Mayoral committee member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

The Cape Province Mountain Club launched its hiking challenge in 2011, as an outreach project in disadvantaged communities.

The event was suspended when the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

It usually has two entry categories: an outreach category for students and a paid entry event for more serious hikers. This year sees the return of the student category.

Around 120 young people have registered so far.

The Recreation and Parks Department is covering transport costs for participants for the training hikes and the main event. It also provides meals, water and string bags during the preparation hikes.

The 18-kilometre challenge takes place on 24 September as part of Heritage Month.