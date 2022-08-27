Youngsters from Khayelitsha, Mitchells Plain take up hiking challenge
Young people from Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain have completed their first training hike in preparation for next month's Table Mountain Hiking Challenge (TMHC).
It's part of a drive by the City of Cape Town’s Recreation and Parks Department and the Cape Province Mountain Club to increase participation from local communities.
Participants were asked to complete tasks and answer a list of questions about the hike as part of their environmental education.
Aside from being good cardiovascular exercise, hiking also provides mental and emotional benefits notes Councillor Patricia van der Ross.
It gives our young people an opportunity to step away from their stress, unplug from technology and commune with nature.Patricia van der Ross, Mayoral committee member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town
The Cape Province Mountain Club launched its hiking challenge in 2011, as an outreach project in disadvantaged communities.
The event was suspended when the COVID-19 pandemic struck.
It usually has two entry categories: an outreach category for students and a paid entry event for more serious hikers. This year sees the return of the student category.
Around 120 young people have registered so far.
The Recreation and Parks Department is covering transport costs for participants for the training hikes and the main event. It also provides meals, water and string bags during the preparation hikes.
The 18-kilometre challenge takes place on 24 September as part of Heritage Month.
Source : https://www.facebook.com/CityofCT/photos/pcb.5424355617601313/5424322774271264
More from Local
Have your say in public participation process for Muizenberg beachfront upgrade
The project aims to replace and improve the coastal protection, improve pedestrian and universal access to the beach and upgrade the recreational spaces along this portion of the coastline.Read More
#VoetsekMeghan tops trends after Markle's SA 'fire in the nursery' claim
Tweeps have taken exception to the way Meghan Markle portrays South Africa in her debut podcast series 'Archetypes'.Read More
Here's why the City of Cape Town's been unable to cut the grass in your area
The City of Cape Town has 12 mowing teams comprising of over 1 000 staff members in total, but a lack of staff has resulted in delays in grass cutting.Read More
Woman at the wheel: Meet Robben Island ship's master Winnie Tambani
Winnie Tambani is riding the high seas in a field traditionally dominated by men.Read More
CoCT warns criminals after contractors held up at gunpoint, generators stolen
The City of Cape Town says it will do everything in its power to stop those 'hell-bent' on undermining efforts to deliver services.Read More
[VIDEO] Fairway hazard: laughing hyenas drive off feeding lions at third hole
Golf club staff had to deal with the fallout of a giraffe kill, which is wild even for Skukuza in the Kruger National Park.Read More
Zim hospital offers to pay bill of migrant patient rebuked by Limpopo MEC
A video of Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba berating a Zimbabwean woman for seeking treatment in SA went viral this week.Read More
Systemic issues in the NPA & Hawks preventing corruption arrests - expert
Open Secret's Head of investigations - Michael Marchant says that there has been concern over the years about problems within these agencies where there might have been cases of deliberate sabotage or intervention in high-profile cases.Read More
There’s no transparency in retailers’ price hikes – Competition Commission
South African households have had to brave rising food prices due to inflation.Read More
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] No more tears? Simple onion-chopping hack goes viral
An Australia-based food author says she's found the perfect way to slice and dice an onion.Read More
Health checks that every South African woman should have
From mammograms to pap smears, HIV screenings to dental checks, these are just a few vital health checks that every woman should undertake regularly.Read More
What makes exploring sex so complex for people with intellectual disabilities
An article, published in The Conversation, centred around people with intellectual disabilities rights to explore their sexuality. The article also looked at the concerns family members might have.Read More
Cape Town City Guide: Seven live events you can attend for under R300
Here are seven budget-friendly live events happening in the Mother City this weekend. There's a wide variety of entertainment to choose from.Read More
Man tests positive for monkeypox, HIV and COVID-19 – on the same day
The tourist from Italy is the first known case of someone being infected by the three viruses at the same time.Read More
Diaan Lawrenson on Netflix's first Afrikaans series 'Ludik'
Award-winning South African actress Diaan Lawrenson stars in Netflix's first Afrikaans series, Ludik.Read More