Health checks that every South African woman should have
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Western Cape's Health MEC, Nomafrench Mbombo.
- Women should go for regular health checks for hypertension and diabetes
- Cancer screening like pap smears and mammograms need to be scheduled regularly from the age of 40
- Government-run health facilities offer these screenings free of charge
From mammograms to pap smears, HIV screenings to dental checks, these are just a few vital health checks that every woman should undertake regularly.
Research conducted in South Africa shows that hypertension among women has climbed in the last two decades, however almost all diseases and deaths caused by high blood pressure are preventable.
Other common ailments among women also include high cholesterol and diabetes.
And given the high rate of HIV/AIDS in South Africa, it’s recommended that women get tested once a year.
Cancer screening is also recommended by undertaking annual mammogram screenings from age 40 and ensuring pap smears every three years starting from the age of 25.
The best way of prevention is through self breast examination, because you know your breasts better than anyone.Nomafrench Mbombo, Western Cape Health MEC
You don't have to go to a clinic. You can go to the mall. Some of these pharmacy retail shops...where you can do your finger prick for the diabetes, you can do your blood pressure.Nomafrench Mbombo, Western Cape Health MEC
Mental health is also part of general health. People must look for help.Nomafrench Mbombo, Western Cape Health MEC
Listen to the audio for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_80788924_portrait-of-female-doctor-comforting-depressed-patient.html
