Russian runner Morozova wins right to participate in Comrades Marathon
JOHANNESBURG - Russian runner Alexandra Morozova has won the right to participate in this year’s Comrades Marathon.
Morozova lodged an urgent application with the Pietermaritzburg High Court to compete in the Comrades after being pulled from the event following an eleventh-hour decision from the Comrades Marathon Association.
On Thursday - with just three days to go before the event she received a letter from the association saying that her entry and race number had been withdrawn from the registration - in line with a supposed directive from World Athletics, based on Russia’s current invasion of Ukraine.
Russian athletes have been excluded from several high-profile events this year as a result of the war on Ukraine.
The Comrades Marathon Association said its decision was as a result of a “clear and specific” letter from World Athletics.
However, Morozova contended that in its letter, World Athletics had only made ‘a strong request’ to exclude Russian athletes.
READ: Russian athlete Alexandra Morozova blocked from competing in Comrades Marathon
The Pietermaritzburg High Court on Saturday ruled in her favour, with the court awarding costs.
The Comrades Marathon Association opposed the case - arguing the sentiments in World Athletics' letter had resonated with the board and a unanimous decision had been taken to support its recommendation.
The association had said it was willing to allow her to run but she would have to start in the H block - at the very back of the pack. The court ruled, however, she could start at the front with the other elite competitors.
The fight’s not over yet.
Whether Morozova - billed as one of the top female contenders for tomorrow's race will be entitled to any prize money will be decided in November - when the matter returns to court.
This article first appeared on EWN : Russian runner Morozova wins right to participate in Comrades Marathon
Source : Picture: Twitter/@ComradesRace
