Woman at the wheel: Meet Robben Island ship's master Winnie Tambani





Sara-Jayne King interviews Robben Island ship's master Winnie Tambani on Weekend Breakfast.

Image credit: Robben Island ship's master Winnie Tambani on LinkedIn

If you've taken a boat trip to Robben Island, it's likely Winnie Tambani was at the helm.

Growing up in a Limpopo village, young Winnie dreamed of being a pilot.

However, the cost of training made this career choice impossible.

The master mariner says it was a conversation with a Transnet training facilitator that led her to her current job.

When she told him her story he said: "You can still do it, just deviate your path to maritime and you can end up as a marine pilot".

That's when I enrolled at the School of Ports, where I started with skipper port operations... Then I did electronic navigation systems... and short courses on personal survival techniques, advanced firefighting and medical first aid... and VHF radio. Winnie Tambani, Ship's Master - Robben Island Museum

Describing herself as 'just a water baby', Tambani says she absolutely loves her work.

It's also an honour for her to skipper a boat named after Krotoa, the young Khoi woman who became known as the interpreter for the Dutch who founded the Cape Colony.

...to be on the boat and enjoying the moment... My job is relaxing; you are at another level of work, although we do face challenges... That is the sea, sometimes it gets rough... Navigating is my thing; I love to do it. Winnie Tambani, Ship's Master - Robben Island Museum

It's the best thing ever! The boat was named after Krotoa... and you 'are' with Krotoa. I get people calling me Krotoa! It's really an honour to find myself in company like Robben Island. Winnie Tambani, Ship's Master - Robben Island Museum

An added bonus is meeting the high-profile passengers who visit Robben Island.

"A month or two ago we had our favourite actor Leleti Khumalo on board. We even took pictures with her!"

Few women enter the maritime industry - a traditionally male-dominated field.

Tambani says most still believe it is just for males, but she "begs to differ".

You just have to be strong to be in that kind of workplace because you do face men who don't want to take instructions from you... I'm like 'no, I will tell you what to do'. Winnie Tambani, Ship's Master - Robben Island Museum

Tambani also plays a role in the cadet training programme, teaching navigation and 'the rules of the road'.

