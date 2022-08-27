Woman at the wheel: Meet Robben Island ship's master Winnie Tambani
Sara-Jayne King interviews Robben Island ship's master Winnie Tambani on Weekend Breakfast.
- Winnie Tambani dreamed of being a pilot, but is loving her work at the tiller of a boat
- She stands out in the maritime field as the female ship's master of the Robben Island Museum
If you've taken a boat trip to Robben Island, it's likely Winnie Tambani was at the helm.
Tambani stands out in the maritime field as the female ship's master of the Robben Island Museum.
Growing up in a Limpopo village, young Winnie dreamed of being a pilot.
However, the cost of training made this career choice impossible.
The master mariner says it was a conversation with a Transnet training facilitator that led her to her current job.
When she told him her story he said: "You can still do it, just deviate your path to maritime and you can end up as a marine pilot".
That's when I enrolled at the School of Ports, where I started with skipper port operations... Then I did electronic navigation systems... and short courses on personal survival techniques, advanced firefighting and medical first aid... and VHF radio.Winnie Tambani, Ship's Master - Robben Island Museum
Describing herself as 'just a water baby', Tambani says she absolutely loves her work.
RELATED: Local film 'Krotoa' sparks debate about cultural heritage, colonial history
It's also an honour for her to skipper a boat named after Krotoa, the young Khoi woman who became known as the interpreter for the Dutch who founded the Cape Colony.
...to be on the boat and enjoying the moment... My job is relaxing; you are at another level of work, although we do face challenges... That is the sea, sometimes it gets rough... Navigating is my thing; I love to do it.Winnie Tambani, Ship's Master - Robben Island Museum
It's the best thing ever! The boat was named after Krotoa... and you 'are' with Krotoa. I get people calling me Krotoa! It's really an honour to find myself in company like Robben Island.Winnie Tambani, Ship's Master - Robben Island Museum
An added bonus is meeting the high-profile passengers who visit Robben Island.
"A month or two ago we had our favourite actor Leleti Khumalo on board. We even took pictures with her!"
Few women enter the maritime industry - a traditionally male-dominated field.
Tambani says most still believe it is just for males, but she "begs to differ".
You just have to be strong to be in that kind of workplace because you do face men who don't want to take instructions from you... I'm like 'no, I will tell you what to do'.Winnie Tambani, Ship's Master - Robben Island Museum
Tambani also plays a role in the cadet training programme, teaching navigation and 'the rules of the road'.
Scroll up to listen to the fascinating interview
Source : https://www.linkedin.com/in/winnie-tambani-561a12106/
More from Local
Have your say in public participation process for Muizenberg beachfront upgrade
The project aims to replace and improve the coastal protection, improve pedestrian and universal access to the beach and upgrade the recreational spaces along this portion of the coastline.Read More
#VoetsekMeghan tops trends after Markle's SA 'fire in the nursery' claim
Tweeps have taken exception to the way Meghan Markle portrays South Africa in her debut podcast series 'Archetypes'.Read More
Here's why the City of Cape Town's been unable to cut the grass in your area
The City of Cape Town has 12 mowing teams comprising of over 1 000 staff members in total, but a lack of staff has resulted in delays in grass cutting.Read More
Youngsters from Khayelitsha, Mitchells Plain take up hiking challenge
They completed their first training session for the Table Mountain Hiking Challenge as part of a community outreach programme.Read More
CoCT warns criminals after contractors held up at gunpoint, generators stolen
The City of Cape Town says it will do everything in its power to stop those 'hell-bent' on undermining efforts to deliver services.Read More
[VIDEO] Fairway hazard: laughing hyenas drive off feeding lions at third hole
Golf club staff had to deal with the fallout of a giraffe kill, which is wild even for Skukuza in the Kruger National Park.Read More
Zim hospital offers to pay bill of migrant patient rebuked by Limpopo MEC
A video of Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba berating a Zimbabwean woman for seeking treatment in SA went viral this week.Read More
Systemic issues in the NPA & Hawks preventing corruption arrests - expert
Open Secret's Head of investigations - Michael Marchant says that there has been concern over the years about problems within these agencies where there might have been cases of deliberate sabotage or intervention in high-profile cases.Read More
There’s no transparency in retailers’ price hikes – Competition Commission
South African households have had to brave rising food prices due to inflation.Read More
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] No more tears? Simple onion-chopping hack goes viral
An Australia-based food author says she's found the perfect way to slice and dice an onion.Read More
#VoetsekMeghan tops trends after Markle's SA 'fire in the nursery' claim
Tweeps have taken exception to the way Meghan Markle portrays South Africa in her debut podcast series 'Archetypes'.Read More
Health checks that every South African woman should have
From mammograms to pap smears, HIV screenings to dental checks, these are just a few vital health checks that every woman should undertake regularly.Read More
Youngsters from Khayelitsha, Mitchells Plain take up hiking challenge
They completed their first training session for the Table Mountain Hiking Challenge as part of a community outreach programme.Read More
[VIDEO] Fairway hazard: laughing hyenas drive off feeding lions at third hole
Golf club staff had to deal with the fallout of a giraffe kill, which is wild even for Skukuza in the Kruger National Park.Read More
What makes exploring sex so complex for people with intellectual disabilities
An article, published in The Conversation, centred around people with intellectual disabilities rights to explore their sexuality. The article also looked at the concerns family members might have.Read More
Cape Town City Guide: Seven live events you can attend for under R300
Here are seven budget-friendly live events happening in the Mother City this weekend. There's a wide variety of entertainment to choose from.Read More
Man tests positive for monkeypox, HIV and COVID-19 – on the same day
The tourist from Italy is the first known case of someone being infected by the three viruses at the same time.Read More
Diaan Lawrenson on Netflix's first Afrikaans series 'Ludik'
Award-winning South African actress Diaan Lawrenson stars in Netflix's first Afrikaans series, Ludik.Read More