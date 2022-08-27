Here's why the City of Cape Town's been unable to cut the grass in your area
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town is responsible for maintaining thousands of hectares of grassed community parks, road reserves, green belts, cemeteries and public open spaces.
Extended rains and favourable weather patterns have resulted in early growth spurts of vegetation across the city.
The Recreation and Parks Department has 12 mowing teams comprising of over 1 000 staff members in total. They are employed as operators, equipped with vehicles and machinery to attend to grass cutting, weed control and tree maintenance.
However, due to delays in the City's procurement process, residents will experience delays in grass cutting.
In order for the full service of mowing to be rendered, a hybrid model of internal teams together with appointed service providers is applied.
Service providers are appointed on a three-year cycle through tenders.
The department is currently experiencing delays in this process; however, measures have been put in place to provide the service using the available capacity, although it will be reduced (frequency of cutting) until full capacity is reinstated.
The City requests that residents remain in contact with their local ward councillors and Recreation and Parks area offices for the latest developments in their area, which will be communicated fortnightly.
Areas where vegetation poses a major safety risk due to poor visibility for motorists and increased incidents of crime or vandalism can be escalated via email to RP.Enquiries@capetown.gov.za.
