#VoetsekMeghan tops trends after Markle's SA 'fire in the nursery' claim
Meghan Markle’s debut Spotify podcast series “Archetypes” has been dubbed the “latest Markle debacle” by critics.
While #MeghanMarkleIsALiar and #MeghanMarkleIsANarcissist have been trending internationally, South Africa has come up with the homegrown #VoetsekMeghan.
The hashtag hit number one on the Twitter trend list as local tweeps expressed their outrage about the claims Markle's making about her official visit to South Africa in September 2019.
According to the Duchess of Sussex, baby Archie was in danger when a fire broke out in his nursery while she and Prince Harry were out on an official engagement.
Little Archie was not in the room when a heater apparently started to smoke, but on hearing the news Markle was left "in tears".
She tells the story on her first podcast in conversation with tennis star Serena Williams.
Meghan Markle doesn't care how she portrays South Africa, she must never step foot here ever again.#VoetsekMeghan pic.twitter.com/c8OLKkZepe— Lulama Anderson🇿🇦 (@LulamaAnderson) August 26, 2022
Issues that tweeps have with Markle's SA story include:
- Was there really a fire? And why would a heater have been left on when it wasn't even winter?
- Markle was not put up in a "housing unit" in Cape Town, but in a luxury mansion
Confirmed by staff at Silvertree residence in Cape Town - THERE WAS NO FIRE. There were a few complaints from the couple and one may have been about a heating unit not working. Not that they needed it as it was warm for the duration of their stay.— Lynne L (@LynneLexow) August 24, 2022
#VoetsekMeghan The 'housing unit' in question. pic.twitter.com/NC3CiyTf8N— EverythingKDrama (@DMforBadAdvice) August 26, 2022
Sky News host Andrew Bolt delivered a scathing critique of Markle's podcast, saying it only confirms her “monstrous sense of self-entitlement”.
Meghan Markle’s new podcast proves she has a “monstrous sense of self-entitlement” and is “craving victimhood,” says Sky News host Andrew Bolt.https://t.co/w4IgfhpfAk— Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) August 24, 2022
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/piter2121/piter21211905/piter2121190500195/127812630-konskie-poland-may-18-2019-hand-holding-smartphone-with-photo-of-prince-harry-and-meghan-markle-with.jpg
More from Local
Have your say in public participation process for Muizenberg beachfront upgrade
The project aims to replace and improve the coastal protection, improve pedestrian and universal access to the beach and upgrade the recreational spaces along this portion of the coastline.Read More
Here's why the City of Cape Town's been unable to cut the grass in your area
The City of Cape Town has 12 mowing teams comprising of over 1 000 staff members in total, but a lack of staff has resulted in delays in grass cutting.Read More
Woman at the wheel: Meet Robben Island ship's master Winnie Tambani
Winnie Tambani is riding the high seas in a field traditionally dominated by men.Read More
Youngsters from Khayelitsha, Mitchells Plain take up hiking challenge
They completed their first training session for the Table Mountain Hiking Challenge as part of a community outreach programme.Read More
CoCT warns criminals after contractors held up at gunpoint, generators stolen
The City of Cape Town says it will do everything in its power to stop those 'hell-bent' on undermining efforts to deliver services.Read More
[VIDEO] Fairway hazard: laughing hyenas drive off feeding lions at third hole
Golf club staff had to deal with the fallout of a giraffe kill, which is wild even for Skukuza in the Kruger National Park.Read More
Zim hospital offers to pay bill of migrant patient rebuked by Limpopo MEC
A video of Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba berating a Zimbabwean woman for seeking treatment in SA went viral this week.Read More
Systemic issues in the NPA & Hawks preventing corruption arrests - expert
Open Secret's Head of investigations - Michael Marchant says that there has been concern over the years about problems within these agencies where there might have been cases of deliberate sabotage or intervention in high-profile cases.Read More
There’s no transparency in retailers’ price hikes – Competition Commission
South African households have had to brave rising food prices due to inflation.Read More
More from World
South Korea is 'running out of people' as women have fewer babies
South Korea has the lowest fertility in the world, figures released by its government this week show.Read More
China forgives debt of 17 African countries
The country has previously faced harsh criticism for its lending practices that trap poor countries.Read More
Man tests positive for monkeypox, HIV and COVID-19 – on the same day
The tourist from Italy is the first known case of someone being infected by the three viruses at the same time.Read More
Ukraine is growing stronger militarily - Deutsche Welle
German support for Ukraine’s fight against Russian invaders remains as strong as ever.Read More
Nasa will put humans on the moon in 2024 and 2025 – at the cost of R1.5 trillion
A new age of space exploration begins on Monday with the launch to the moon of the uncrewed Artemis 1.Read More
Miss England finalist wows judges with makeup-free appearance
20-year-old Melisa Raouf relied on her natural beauty when she appeared at the Miss England semi-finals in London this week.Read More
China suffers extreme drought amid worst heatwave on record
The south of the country has recorded its most drawn-out and extreme heatwave since records began 60 years ago.Read More
Russian missiles on train station kill 22 on Ukraine's Independence Day
Russian violence reigned over civilians as Ukraine marked the 31st anniversary of its independence.Read More
Man wins EPIC 22-year legal battle with railways for overcharging him by R4.26
"It’s not the money that matters," Tungnath Chaturvedi told the BBC. “This was always about a fight for justice."Read More
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] No more tears? Simple onion-chopping hack goes viral
An Australia-based food author says she's found the perfect way to slice and dice an onion.Read More
Woman at the wheel: Meet Robben Island ship's master Winnie Tambani
Winnie Tambani is riding the high seas in a field traditionally dominated by men.Read More
Health checks that every South African woman should have
From mammograms to pap smears, HIV screenings to dental checks, these are just a few vital health checks that every woman should undertake regularly.Read More
Youngsters from Khayelitsha, Mitchells Plain take up hiking challenge
They completed their first training session for the Table Mountain Hiking Challenge as part of a community outreach programme.Read More
[VIDEO] Fairway hazard: laughing hyenas drive off feeding lions at third hole
Golf club staff had to deal with the fallout of a giraffe kill, which is wild even for Skukuza in the Kruger National Park.Read More
What makes exploring sex so complex for people with intellectual disabilities
An article, published in The Conversation, centred around people with intellectual disabilities rights to explore their sexuality. The article also looked at the concerns family members might have.Read More
Cape Town City Guide: Seven live events you can attend for under R300
Here are seven budget-friendly live events happening in the Mother City this weekend. There's a wide variety of entertainment to choose from.Read More
Man tests positive for monkeypox, HIV and COVID-19 – on the same day
The tourist from Italy is the first known case of someone being infected by the three viruses at the same time.Read More
Diaan Lawrenson on Netflix's first Afrikaans series 'Ludik'
Award-winning South African actress Diaan Lawrenson stars in Netflix's first Afrikaans series, Ludik.Read More