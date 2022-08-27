Have your say in public participation process for Muizenberg beachfront upgrade
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town's coastal management branch is currently running a National Environmental Management Act (NEMA) Basic Assessment process in order to obtain the necessary environmental approval for the proposed Muizenberg Beachfront upgrade project.
The project aims to replace and improve the coastal protection, improve pedestrian and universal access to the beach and upgrade the recreational spaces along this portion of the coastline.
The proposed upgrades will take place at Surfers Corner, on the western part of the beachfront along Beach Road in Muizenberg. The main upgrade area boundary includes the connection to the St James walkway, Surfers Corner steps, main promenade area and the western and eastern parking area.
The first public participation process for this project commenced on 25 August 2022 and the commenting period will end on Monday, 26 September 2022.
The City will be hosting a public open day to share all the background information on the planned project.
Residents and interested parties are encouraged to attend as the design team will be available to answer questions and discuss the project information on display.
The Open Day will take place on Wednesday, 7 September 2022 at the Muizenberg Civic Centre between 3:00 PM and 7:00 PM.
For more information, to comment, or to arrange alternative ways of participating, please contact the Environmental Assessment Practitioner, Tarryn Solomon of Infinity Environmental: comments@infinityenv.co.za or (021) 834 1602 079
