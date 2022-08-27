[WATCH] No more tears? Simple onion-chopping hack goes viral
Most of us love cooking with onions; it's all the chopping up and the tearing up we don't enjoy.
The Internet is awash with tips to minimise the crying game when those onion juices start flowing - everything from wearing goggles to chilling the bulb before slicing and dicing.
An Australia-based food author says she's got the answer, apparently borne out of a response to her TikTok video.
Melanie Lionello's garnered 5.8 million views with a hack she says takes less than 30 seconds and will save you many tears.
"The best part is it doesn’t release the juices that make you cry when you cut it like this," reads one comment on TikTok.
Another complains: "No, that needs so much balance, and it is so much work".
Check out the video below and see who you agree with:
@frommylittlekitchen
Literally life-changing 🤯🧅 #kitchenhack #cuttingonions #foodhacks #mealprep #fyp♬ original sound - Melanie Lionello
You can also watch the video on Instagram:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/shibu7213/shibu72131906/shibu7213190600080/125331808-close-up-macro-view-of-finely-minced-and-chopped-onions.jpg
